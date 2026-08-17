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Jamaica’s Order of Distinction Awarded to Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell2 minutes ago
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Jamaica's Order of Distinction Awarded to Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan

ATLANTA, GA – When Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan was appointed Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Atlanta in 2018, she was determined to stamp her educational background into that role.

Some of her initiatives are driven through the Elaine Bryan Foundation, which she established in 2010. Another is STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics), a mentorship program she developed with her husband Gregory Bryan.

That sense of empowerment has not gone un-noticed by Jamaica’s government, which has awarded Bryan its Order of Distinction (Officer class), the country’s sixth-highest honor.

Jamaica's Order of Distinction Awarded to Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan
Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan

“I am humbled and deeply grateful for this high honor. It is wonderful that the awards committee chose to recognize my hard work and dedication to advancing the interests of my beautiful homeland, while assisting the Jamaican Diaspora,” she told South Florida Caribbean News.

“Special thanks to my husband and the ministry of foreign affairs & foreign trade in Kingston who gave me the opportunity to serve others.”

Grant-Bryan, who is originally from Kingston, has lived in the United States for 39 years. Since 1990, she has been an Atlanta resident, working as an educator, real estate broker and investor.

Building ties with the Jamaican community in Atlanta, and Jamaica, is another of her priorities as Honorary Consul.

“My team and I have been able to achieve some positive results including the Jamaican Pioneer Programs in which many descendants of the pioneers have been able to complete their Jamaican citizenship and some have invested in Jamaica and contribute regularly towards hospitals, schools, etc,” Grant-Bryan noted.

“We were able to get important and relevant information about Jamaicans in Atlanta archived  with assistance from the Jamaica Information Service and other media, ministry of foreign affairs & foreign trade, Victoria Mutual Building Society, and other Jamaican businesses.”

Through the Jamaican Pioneer Programs, she says many Jamaicans have mentored and assisted students in Jamaica. They have also donated computers and other electronic devices to high schools and universities.

Grant-Bryan was raised in a middle-class Jamaican home. She attended Excelsior and Kingston Technical high schools, and holds degrees from Northwestern University and University of West Georgia.

Elaine Grant-Bryan will receive the Order of Distinction during the National Honors and Awards ceremony on October 19 in Kingston.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell2 minutes ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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