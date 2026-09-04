The Caribbean Music Awards Taps Billboard for Trinidad & Tobago Debut

NEW YORK, NY – The Caribbean Music Awards is making its Trinidad & Tobago debut with a major global media boost. The event is announcing Billboard as the Official Global Media Partner and unveiling the first wave of performers for its fourth annual celebration on Saturday, September 19. The celebration is set at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain.

The first wave features V’ghn, Freetown Collective, Jah Mason, 450, 1T1 and Theomaa. This brings together a cross-section of Caribbean music spanning Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, Bouyon and contemporary Caribbean sounds.

The lineup reflects the depth of a region where distinct musical traditions continue to evolve and intersect. These traditions find new audiences around the world. Each artist brings a distinct voice and perspective to the NAPA stage.

The announced performers also represent some of the standout talent in this year’s Awards field, with V’ghn earning seven nominations, Freetown Collective three, 1T1 recognized across the Bouyon categories, 450 nominated for Dancehall Album of the Year, and Theomaa nominated for Bouyon Song of the Year.

Additional performers, presenters and special moments will be announced in the lead-up to September 19.

Spotlight on Dominica

The celebration will also spotlight Dominica, the Birthplace of Bouyon, a fast-rising genre. Bouyon has increasingly entered the mainstream conversation through social media and other forms of cultural expression. From Carnival celebrations across the Caribbean to Fête de la Musique and beyond, Bouyon has become a defining sound of celebration. The genre is bringing new audiences to Bouyon while keeping its Dominican roots firmly in view.

The Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority will join the Caribbean Music Awards as a category sponsor. This will help to further champion the culture and artists that have made Bouyon a powerful expression of Dominican identity. As the genre continues to evolve, Dominica remains at the forefront of efforts to preserve, celebrate and elevate the cultural traditions that gave Bouyon its foundation.

Dominica’s participation speaks to the larger vision of the Caribbean Music Awards: a celebration where the region’s islands can champion their own artists, sounds and cultural identities. As Trinidad & Tobago becomes the first destination in this new chapter, the Awards are opening the door for other Caribbean destinations to take the spotlight in the years ahead. This will bring audiences into their own cultural story.

Media Partnerships

Through the new partnership, Billboard will livestream the official Caribbean Music Awards red carpet special. It will also promote the event across its digital and social channels. This will give global audiences a front-row look at the artists, honorees, and cultural figures. They will arrive in Trinidad & Tobago for one of the Caribbean’s most visible music celebrations.

TRACE will also return as a media partner, expanding the Awards’ reach across the Caribbean, France and African territories.

Inauguaral Caribbean Elite Weekend Experience

The announcement leads into the inaugural Caribbean Elite Weekend Experience, set for September 18–20 across Trinidad & Tobago. The weekend will bring together artists, fans, industry leaders, media, and cultural tastemakers. It will feature three days of programming centered on the Awards.

Events start with a Welcome Reception on Friday, September 18. The Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards follow on Saturday, September 19. The Stars & Steel Concert & Awards will take place on Sunday, September 20.

Presented by Tourism Trinidad Limited, with support from the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism and Global Trinidad and Tobago, the ceremony will be hosted by Nailah Blackman and Majah Hype and will honor Shyne, Calypso Rose, Alan Cavé and Patra for their contributions to Caribbean music and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT