The Mighty Sparrow: A Calypso Legend’s Legacy

NEW YORK – Along with Lord Kitchener, The Mighty Sparrow is considered the gold standard of calypso music. His many classic songs helped define that genre and gave foreigners an insight into Caribbean culture.

The Grenada-born Sparrow, whose real name was Slinger Francisco, died on September 27 in New York City at age 91.

His death drew immediate response throughout the Caribbean, especially in his native Trinidad and Tobago where he settled as an infant with his family.

Among those paying tribute was soca singer Kevin Lyttle from St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

“The Mighty Sparrow made a big impact on me, especially when I got to know him in person. His character, intellect and professionalism on interviews and even in trying situations which I got to experience firsthand, was very impactful on my approach to how I carry myself and interact with others,” Lyttle told South Florida Caribbean News.

Best known for the 2002 global hit single, Turn me On, Lyttle said his favorite Sparrow songs were Jean & Dinah, Congo Man and The Lizard.

“He will forever be a point of reference in Caribbean music and culture on a whole,” said Lyttle.

Sparrow and Lord Kitchener were the leading calypso artists during the 1960s. They inspired a new generation of calypsonians including their countrymen David Rudder and Black Stalin. Additionally, they influenced The Mighty Gabby from Barbados.

The genial Sparrow also embraced the soca sound that emerged in the Eastern Caribbean during the early 1980s. He was revered by new wave acts such as Lyttle. Notably, he was admired by Machel Montano from Trinidad and Tobago, and Alison Hinds of Barbados.

Montano also paid tribute to the legendary artist.