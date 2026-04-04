Event Promoter Glenroy Watson Leaves a Legacy

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Well known event promoter, Glenroy Watson, has passed away. He died of natural causes on April 1st, in Port -of- Spain, Trinidad.

Watson’s legacy in the event landscape in Trinidad and Tobago stands as one rooted in the philosophy of delivering value to patrons, something that was the benchmark of every ‘I Am Legend’ concert in T&T and certainly countless other events hosted across the region and internationally.

Hands on and meticulous in his approach, Watson prided himself as a no nonsense promoter.

Most recently, in the aftermath of Carnival 2026, he hosted the Majah Hype comedy show, ‘Majah Issues’, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, in Trinidad. Additionally, he was preparing for a major concert event in Trinidad, at the time of his passing.

At this time, the bereaved extends gratitude to well- wishers and asks for privacy and understanding as preparations for Watson’s home-going ceremony get underway.

All further details will be relayed at a later time.