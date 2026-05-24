Sandals Ocho Rios Honors Teachers and Supports Students with Free Dental Care

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Sandals Ocho Rios marked Teachers’ Day on May 6 by celebrating 150 teachers from St. Mary and St. Ann with their first-ever catamaran cruise experience. The day began at the resort’s pier, where Sandals spa personnel welcomed the educators with relaxing neck and shoulder massages before they boarded. Guests also enjoyed a buffet lunch featuring gourmet selections, while music from a live DJ created a festive mix of gospel, reggae, and dancehall throughout the outing.

Free Dental Health Clinic

That spirit of giving continued during Child’s Month in May, when Sandals Ocho Rios hosted a free dental clinic at the Gayle Civic Center in St. Mary. Over the course of the week ending May 15, the clinic screened more than 500 students. Volunteer dentists and dental personnel provided care that included screenings, fillings, extractions, sealants, and cleanings, with 70 students receiving treatment in a single day.

Lyndsay Isaacs, Regional PR Manager at Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort, highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that the annual Sandals Foundation Free Dental Health Clinic plays a vital role for many families and that early detection has helped save many beautiful smiles.

Together, the Teachers’ Day celebration and the dental outreach reflect Sandals Ocho Rios’ continued investment in the well-being of both educators and students in the local community.