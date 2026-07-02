Jamaican Women of Florida Brings Service, Mentorship Initiative to Melody House Girls’ Home

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Jamaican Women of Florida completed a four-day service and mentorship initiative June 11-14 at Melody House Girls’ Home. They delivered educational resources, leadership programming and direct support for young women in Jamaica.

Service Projects

The initiative, guided by the theme “Aligned for Impact,” brought together JWOF members and residents of Melody House for service projects and mentorship sessions. It also provided educational programming focused on personal growth, academic achievement and future success.

During the visit, members completed beautification projects, organized educational resources and supported sustainability efforts at the home. JWOF also donated books, laptops and other learning materials to expand access to academic support.

Mentorship was a central focus of the trip. Through interactive workshops and small-group discussions, JWOF members encouraged self-confidence, goal setting, personal wellness, informed decision-making and leadership development.

Scholarship Award

JWOF awarded a $1,000 educational scholarship to one young woman in support of her academic goals. The organization also distributed donated hair care products through the generosity of Charmaine James, owner and founder of Locsanity. In addition, the Metropolitan Dade County Section of the National Council of Negro Women contributed as well.

JWOF also acknowledged Free the Slaves for its contribution toward enhancing security at Melody House and supporting the mental wellness of the young women.

The visit also created opportunities for connection between JWOF members and Melody House residents through shared experiences, mentorship conversations and fellowship. Organizers said the exchanges reinforced the importance of community, encouragement and positive role models.

“The Melody House service trip reminded us that service is about more than giving — it is about building relationships, sharing knowledge and creating opportunities for growth,” said Dr. Venessa Walker, president of Jamaican Women of Florida. “We arrived ready to serve, but we left with full hearts, inspired by the resilience, strength and limitless potential of the young women of Melody House. Their courage reaffirmed why this work matters and why we remain committed to creating opportunities that empower the next generation.”

Longstanding Partnership

The initiative strengthened the longstanding partnership between Jamaican Women of Florida and Melody House Girls’ Home while advancing JWOF’s mission to empower women and girls through education, mentorship, leadership development and community service.

JWOF said the effort underscored the impact of sustained community investment and mentorship in helping young women build confidence, develop leadership skills and pursue brighter futures.