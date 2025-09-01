Ras Mista Fyah Unveils Soul-Stirring New Album Infinity

MIAMI – Reggae visionary Ras Mista Fyah proudly announces the release of his brand-new album Infinity. It is available now on all major digital and streaming platforms. Released through Captain Fyah Records and distributed by Zojak World Wide, this dynamic project is more than an album — it’s a spiritual experience. Infinity takes listeners on an unprecedented journey through the depth of reggae. It delivers a powerful display of roots music that speaks directly to the soul.

A fearless artist originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Ras Mista Fyah relocated to the United States in 2013 and founded Captain Fyah Records LLC in 2017. His music reflects his enduring message of unity, perseverance, and cross-cultural connection. Notably, after losing his left hand in a 2015 accident, he adapted and innovated. He taught himself to strum guitar with a bionic hand, even creating a custom hook to continue playing without compromise.

Infinity—his fourth U.S.-recorded album—carries Ras Mista Fyah’s signature fusion of spirituality, cultural pride, and innovation. Across its nine tracks, the project flows like a meditation on life, struggle, and triumph. It is wrapped in the hypnotic grooves of authentic roots reggae. Each song radiates positive vibrations, empowering listeners with messages of resilience, unity, and love.

Run Inna Babylon No More Shottas Give Me The Rizzla Quieres Juzgar Where Is The Breakfast Cali Kali Collie Meh Nevah This Is Love Give Me The Rizzla DUB (special edition)

From the conscious fire of “Run Inna Babylon,” to the reflective storytelling of “Meh Nevah,” to the soothing embrace of “This Is Love,” each track is carefully crafted to uplift the spirit while staying true to the raw essence of reggae. With its multilingual delivery—English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Patwa (Patois)—Infinity bridges cultures and unites fans across the globe.

As Ras Mista Fyah continues his international rise, fans can also look forward to the world premiere of his brand-new music video “Meh Nevah” on Friday, September 5, 2025, exclusively on his Vevo channel, Ras Mista Fyah Vevo. Directed by the legendary Ras Kassa Films, the video promises stunning visuals and powerful storytelling. Stay locked to his pages for the latest updates!

U.S. Tour

Adding to the excitement, Ras Mista Fyah is currently on a bi-coastal U.S. tour alongside Grammy Award-winning reggae great Mykal Rose. Together, the two powerhouse artists are igniting stages from coast to coast with unforgettable live performances. These performances celebrate reggae’s timeless energy.