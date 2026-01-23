Rhythm by the River with Inner Circle Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Broward Center for the Performing Arts announces Rhythm by the River 2026: A Celebration of Local Voices. This annual free community event will take place Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Headliner: Inner Circle

Headlining the free, outdoor event is reggae legend Inner Circle. The Grammy-winning group is internationally known for iconic hits including Bad Boys and Sweat (A La La La La Long).

The lineup also features The Ladies of Simone, a dynamic group of vocal powerhouses who celebrate the music of Nina Simone and more.

The Swayzees deliver rock n’ roll and Motown-inspired favorites. Furthermore, the Luigi Arredondo Sextet blends jazz, Latin, funk and contemporary influences. All musical performances will take place on the Esplanade Park stage.

In addition to live music, the event features community mural making which everyone can participate in. There will also be local vendors and food trucks.

Baptist Health Activity Zone

As an extra, guests can enjoy family-friendly arts and crafts and games in the Baptist Health Activity Zone. Free interactive workshops featuring music and dance take place throughout the afternoon in the Broward Center’s Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom. This ballroom is located in the Huizenga Pavilion adjacent to the park.

Rhythm by the River is part of AMPLIFY ARTS, a Broward Center initiative designed to support and elevate local artists and emerging arts organizations.

The program supports South Florida performers, helping them to reach wider audiences and develop their skills as professional presenters, with opportunities to showcase their work at Broward Center venues throughout the year.

“Rhythm by the River has become an annual event the community truly looks forward to,” said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs at the Broward Center. “It’s a chance to gather, celebrate the incredible artists who call South Florida home and bring the community together through live music and hands-on activities. Through AMPLIFY ARTS, we are continuing to create opportunities that elevate local artists, help them broaden their reach as we deliver on our mission to build community through the arts.”

Community Support

Rhythm by the River 2026 is presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., with additional support from Funding Arts Broward and TD Charitable Foundation. The 2025/2026 AMPLIFY ARTS initiative is made possible by the generous support of Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, Baptist Health and TD Charitable Foundation.

Tickets and details on performances in the Amplify Arts lineup are available at BrowardCenter.org/AmplifyArts . Information about Rhythm by the River can be found at BrowardCenter.org . For more information, contact [email protected].

Rhythm by the River 2026 EVENT DETAILS