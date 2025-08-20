Tony Roy’s Cover Charting in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – A song Tony Roy first heard three years ago, has made a big difference in the veteran singer’s career. That song, I’d Love You to Want Me, has topped the South Florida Reggae and Foundation Radio Network charts.

A cover of American singer Lobo’s 1972 ballad, his reggae version is currently number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart. It held a similar position for three weeks on the Foundation Radio Network chart.

“The success of I’d Love You to Want Me means a lot to me. It’s touching many hearts and reaching lots of places. For Tony Roy’s career, the sky is the limit. Putting out quality music and reaching all nations is my belief,” said Tony Roy.

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the Jamaican artist first heard the song in 2021 while on vacation in Las Vegas. Interestingly, it was not the original, but a reggae version by John Holt, that caught his attention.

Lobo’s song peaked at number on the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 in 1972. Holt’s take was a big hit in the United Kingdom one year later.

Tony Roy co-produced his version with Wayne Holness, who also played bass guitar and keyboards.

From St. Thomas parish in eastern Jamaica, Tony Roy migrated to the United States during the 1990s. For 30 years, he has been a popular figure on the Baltimore/Washington DC reggae scene.