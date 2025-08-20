Entertainment

Tony Roy’s Cover Charting in South Florida

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell2 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Tony Roy
Tony Roy
Tony Roy
Tony Roy

SOUTH FLORIDA – A song Tony Roy first heard three years ago, has made a big difference in the veteran singer’s career. That song, I’d Love You to Want Me, has topped the South Florida Reggae and Foundation Radio Network charts.

A cover of American singer Lobo’s 1972 ballad, his reggae version is currently number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart. It held a similar position for three weeks on the Foundation Radio Network chart.

“The success of I’d Love You to Want Me means a lot to me. It’s touching many hearts and reaching lots of places. For Tony Roy’s career, the sky is the limit. Putting out quality music and reaching all nations is my belief,” said Tony Roy.

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the Jamaican artist first heard the song in 2021 while on vacation in Las Vegas. Interestingly, it was not the original, but a reggae version by John Holt, that caught his attention.

Lobo’s song peaked at number on the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 in 1972. Holt’s take was a big hit in the United Kingdom one year later.

Tony Roy co-produced his version with Wayne Holness, who also played bass guitar and keyboards.

From St. Thomas parish in eastern Jamaica, Tony Roy migrated to the United States during the 1990s. For 30 years, he has been a popular figure on the Baltimore/Washington DC reggae scene.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell2 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

Related Articles

SPICE IT UP! Enjoy a taste of the Caribbean this Saturday

March 21, 2006
Reggae artist Andrew Bees

Andrew Bees Delivers His Brand of Conscious Reggae to a New Generation

April 25, 2022

Star-Studded John Holt Tribute – A Feature of 2014 “Genuine Gold” Thanksgiving Reggae Showcase

November 12, 2014

“Jazz in the Gardens” Makes Its Mark as a Global Destination Event With Over 45,000 in Attendance

April 9, 2011
Back to top button