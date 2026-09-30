Island SPACE Turns Up the After-Dark Vibes With Creative Thursdays, Konpa Nights in South Florida

The Plantation museum taps the experience economy with charcuterie, resin art, dessert design and Haitian dance—hands-on, social and built for a night out.

PLANTATION, Fla. — South Florida’s next night-out flex may come with cheese boards, resin art and a Konpa beat.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is expanding its after-hours footprint with Creative Thursdays, a new workshop series launching in October that turns the museum into a hands-on hub for food, art, culture and community.

Set inside Broward Mall, the series is positioned as an easy post-work stop: shop or grab a bite, then head to the museum to make, taste, learn and connect.

“People sometimes hear ‘museum’ and think they already know what the visitor experience will be,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “But we envision our museum as a place where you can be immersed in art, try something you’ve never done before and have an experience that gives you a reason to come back. A museum should feel alive.”

Creative Thursdays: October Lineup

Boards & Bites: Charcuterie Board Workshop — Thursday, Oct. 8, 6–8:30 p.m.

Deborah Vaval of Meatbox Charcuterie leads a party-ready primer on pairing and arranging meats, cheeses, fruits and accompaniments. Guests build their own spread and take home the serving board. Admission is $75, or $100 for a personalized-board option. Advance registration: islandspacefl.org/boardandbites.

Resin Workshop — Thursday, Oct. 22, 6–8:30 p.m.

With guidance from I Just Resin, participants personalize resin cutting boards using an initial, favorite colors or an original concept. No experience is required. The $75 registration includes materials, light refreshments and a glass of wine. Advance registration: islandspacefl.org/resinart.

The Sweet Canvas — Thursday, Oct. 29, 6–8:30 p.m.

Camille Thompson of Sweet Blooms by Camille shows guests how to turn desserts into edible art. The $55 registration includes instruction and a take-home kit for continued practice. Advance registration: islandspacefl.org/sweetcanvas.

The concept will continue beyond October, with new creative experiences planned throughout the year.

Konpa Saturdays Bring Dance-Floor Energy

The Thursday workshops are only one part of the museum’s expanding after-hours calendar.

On select Saturdays, Island SPACE partners with KOTR (Konpa On The Rise) for Konpa classes and socials, bringing one of Haiti’s most recognizable cultural exports to the museum floor.

Each event opens with a beginner class, moves into intermediate instruction and closes with a social where guests can practice, dance and mingle.

The series builds on Island SPACE’s relationship with KOTR, whose dancers have previously led Konpa instruction and performances at museum programs and the Island SPACE Mango Festival.

Together, the Thursday and Saturday programming makes a broader play for repeat visits—an exhibition one weekend, a creative workshop the next, then a night powered by Caribbean music and movement.

“Caribbean culture is something you can see, but it is also something you can taste, make and move to,” Thompson said. “We’re inviting people from every background to experience it that way.”

Location, Tickets and Updates

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is inside the northeast entrance of Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Suite 1202, Plantation, FL 33388. Creative Thursdays and Konpa classes are individually ticketed, and advance registration may be required.

For current dates, tickets and additional programs, visit IslandSpaceFL.org/events or follow @IslandSpaceEvents on Instagram.