Stephen “Cat” Coore Passes Away: The Life and Music of a Pioneer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore, co-founder of the Third World band, died here on January 18 at age 69. A statement from his family confirmed his passing.

“It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Stephen “Cat” Coore, husband, father, grandfather, and one of Jamaica’s most gifted, influential, and respected musicians on the evening of Sunday, January 18, 2026,” the statement read.

Coore and keyboardist Ibo Cooper formed Third World in Kingston in 1973. Three years later, Island Records released their self-titled debut album.

During the band’s golden era that lasted until the mid-1980s, Coore’s eclectic riffs were the driving force behind songs like 96 Degrees In The Shade, Now That We Found Love, Try Jah Love and Always Around.

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, hailed Coore as a unique musician.

“As a founding member and musical director of Third World, Cat Coore helped shape a sound that carried Jamaica’s rhythm, spirit and message to every corner of the world. His artistry blended technical brilliance with deep cultural consciousness, creating music that was both timeless and unmistakably Jamaican,” Holness posted on X.

Coore is the seventh member of the band to die. He was preceded by Cooper, lead singer Bunny Rugs, percussionist Carrot Jarrett, drummer Cornel Marshall, lead vocalist Prilly Hamilton, and guitarist Rupert Bent.

Coore endured health challenges in recent years. In 2022, he successfully underwent esophageal surgery in Jamaica, and resumed playing with Third World within months.

In April 2023, he was honored in Miramar at Rhythms Of Africa. This is an annual show organized by drummer Willie Stewart, his former colleague from Third World. In October of that year, Rolling Stone Magazine named Coore number 91 on its list of the 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

Coore was the youngest of three sons born to David Coore, a lawyer and former deputy prime minister of Jamaica. His Trinidadian mother, Rita, was a respected music teacher who taught him cello.

By the time he joined Inner Circle in the late 1960s, he had switched to guitar, strongly influenced by musicians including Carlos Santana and Ernie Ranglin.

Stephen “Cat” Coore is survived by his wife Lisa, children, Shiah, Kanna, Stephen and Ashley and grandchildren.