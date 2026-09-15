D’Marsh Couture Opens New York Fashion Week With “The Vault”

NEW YORK, NY — Jamaican-born designer Glenroy March opened New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Wednesday, September 9. He did so with an intimate runway presentation for D’Marsh Couture’s latest collection, “The Vault.” This offered editors, tastemakers and fashion insiders an early look at his SS2026/27 vision.

Arriving in New York fresh from a recent visit to Ghana, March used the NYFW platform to sharpen a design narrative built around refined tailoring, sculptural movement and a polished sense of international luxury.

Staged at Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s Midtown Manhattan offices, the presentation invited guests inside March’s conceptual “vault.” This venue was a sleek, archive-inspired world where craftsmanship, artistry and controlled glamour converged.

Speaking after the show, March said the collection drew inspiration from precision tailoring, timeless luxury, sculptural silhouettes and the allure of a hidden archive.

That premise gave March room to play with tension between revelation and restraint. He sent out garments designed to register on the runway through structure, finish and a quietly dramatic sense of elegance.

Jamaican Models

The showcase also carried a broader cultural headline. Models from GAG Management Company of Jamaica appeared alongside talent from U Models New York. This underscored the growing bridge between Jamaica’s emerging modeling scene and New York’s fashion ecosystem.

For GAG Management Company, the moment marked a milestone. Founder and Director Gerald A. Gordon led a contingent of eight Jamaican models making their international and New York Fashion Week debut.

Their presence added a distinctly Caribbean lens to the evening. It also reinforced the expanding visibility of Jamaican creative talent within the global fashion marketplace.

March’s NYFW presentation was supported by a roster of Jamaican and Caribbean-focused brands and organizations. This reflected the community backing behind the designer’s latest New York showcase.

Sponsors and partners included Caribbean Food Delights, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Tegus TV, JamaicanFood.com and Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS). Each helped bring the presentation to life during one of fashion’s most closely watched weeks.

For D’Marsh Couture, the opening-night presentation functioned as both a collection reveal and a statement of intent. It was a curated world where heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary design were positioned for a wider international audience.

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, “The Vault” places Glenroy March and D’Marsh Couture firmly inside a broader conversation about global fashion exchange. It also signals what can happen when Jamaican creativity steps onto one of the industry’s most influential stages.