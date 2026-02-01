Lila Iké to Perform at GRAMMY AWARDS® Premiere Ceremony

LOS ANGELES – Jamaican singer-songwriter Lila Iké is a first-time GRAMMY® nominee for Best Reggae Album. She is scheduled to open Music’s Biggest Day with a performance in the opening number of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards® Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, February 1. This event will be live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Iké will participate in the ensemble performance alongside fellow nominees Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Maggie Rose, and Trombone Shorty. Moreover, the ceremony will be streamed live at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT via the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and at live.GRAMMY.com.

Iké has received a nomination for Best Reggae Album for her debut LP, Treasure Self Love (Wurl Iké Records / In.Digg.Nation Collective / Ineffable Records). She is the only woman nominated in this category. She joins an all-Jamaican roster that includes Vybz Kartel, Jesse Royal, Mortimer, and Keznamdi.

Executive produced by Protoje, Treasure Self Love incorporates elements of reggae, soul, R&B, and dancehall. It addresses themes of love, healing, and self-acceptance. In addition, the album features collaborations with artists such as H.E.R. and Joey Bada$. Its track “He Loves Us Both” (featuring H.E.R.) was recognized among The New York Times’ Best Songs of 2024.

The Recording Academy and the GRAMMY platform recently shared Lila’s journey to this Grammy nomination.

In addition to her GRAMMY recognition Iké appeared on COLORSxStudios, NPR Tiny Desk, and Apple Music. She has also been featured on ABC News Live. Recently, she was announced as a nominee for the 2026 MOBO Awards for Best Caribbean Act. This is her third nomination in this category.