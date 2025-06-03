by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – After Inner Circle’s Bad Boys topped Apple Music’s reggae chart on May 30, the band’s bass player Ian Lewis summed-up the song’s endurance with a humorous spin on its famous hook.

“Good music will never die. Bad Boys, Bad Boys, what yuh gonna do when good music comes for you’,” he joked.

Released in 1987, Bad Boys took off globally when re-released six years later by Atlantic Records. It peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is the theme song for the massive movie franchise of the same name starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Coming in second on the Apple Music reggae chart’s top 10 was Bob Marley And The Wailers’ Three Little Birds, followed by Good Life by Collie Buddz and California band Stick Figure.

Angel by Shaggy (featuring Rayvon) is at number four while Marley’s anthem One Love/People Get Ready, is at number five.

Apple’s daily music charts are based on on-demand audio streaming from Apple Music which tracks how often songs and albums are streamed by users on its platform.

Lewis co-founded Inner Circle with his guitarist brother Roger in Kingston, Jamaica 57 years ago. With Jacob Miller as their lead singer, they had several hit songs during the 1970s such as Tenement Yard and Forward Ever Backward Never.

After Miller died in an auto accident in 1980 at age 27, Inner Circle relocated to Miami, where they had major success in the early 1990s with Bad Boys and Sweat.

Bad Boys, their 1993 album, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1994.