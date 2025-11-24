Dale V.C. Holness Launches Congressional Campaign For FL District 20

FORT LAUDERDALE – Dale V.C. Holness, former Mayor of Broward County and champion for working families, officially launched his campaign for Congress in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. A lifelong Democrat and veteran public servant, Dale V.C. Holness has a proven record of delivering bold solutions, expanding opportunity, and transforming communities. He is running to bring the same leadership to the United States House of Representatives.

Public Service

As a grassroots organizer and Democratic leader for over 40 years, Dale V.C. Holness has been a trusted advisor to state and national leaders on economic empowerment and community development. His campaign for Congress is built on the same foundation that has defined his public service: listening to communities, solving problems, and fighting for the dignity of every person.

Over the past 20+ years as an elected official, Dale V.C. Holness has demonstrated this commitment through concrete results in South Florida.

“Leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about taking action that changes lives and brings resources back home,” Holness said. “I’ve spent more than 20 years fighting for jobs, justice, opportunity, and dignity for South Florida families. District 20 deserves a representative who shows up, delivers results, and understands the struggles our families face every day.”

Holness has spent his career breaking down barriers and building pathways to prosperity. He was a leader on major projects creating tens of thousands of jobs, including a 30-year transportation plan generating $16 billion in economic activity, FLL Airport expansion, Port Everglades modernization, and $1 billion Convention Center & Hotel redevelopment.

Holness has delivered 200+ affordable homes in historically neglected communities. He also helped to direct $59 million in emergency rental assistance for underserved communities. Furthermore, he architected the landmark “30-for-30” policy. This policy guarantees that 30 percent of transportation surtax funds support small, minority- and women-owned businesses for three decades.

The 2025 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Report highlights the crisis facing Florida families. It states that 13% live in poverty, and 34% are working full-time but cannot afford basic needs. Also, 47% of households fall below the ALICE threshold. Workers include nurses, teachers, drivers, servers, security guards, retail employees, and caregivers. These are the people who keep communities running yet struggle to make ends meet. These numbers are even higher in District 20 where Dale V.C. Holness focuses his efforts.

“Our families are doing everything they can, but the cost of living is outpacing their wages,” Holness said. “These aren’t just statistics—these are our neighbors, coworkers, and family members. District 20 is at a breaking point, and Washington cannot continue ignoring communities like ours.”

Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo

Holness has emerged as a national voice on economic justice. He founded the Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo, connecting Broward to more than 70 countries and earning the U.S. Presidential Export Award. He has helped over 10,000 legal permanent residents become U.S. citizens through free citizenship drives, reflecting his immigrant roots and dedication to inclusion.

Throughout his career, Holness has championed social equity and criminal justice reform, establishing policies that address inequalities and protect the rights of all members of our community. This includes a living wage ordinance, additional homestead exemption for our senior population, and much more.

Campaign Platform

Dale V.C. Holness’s campaign platform focuses on the issues most important to District 20 residents:

Lowering the cost of living for working families and frontline workers

Strengthening Social Security and Medicare

Raising wages and expanding small-business opportunity

Improving access to healthcare, including mental health services

Investing in infrastructure and public transit to create jobs and improve mobility

Protecting civil rights, voting rights, and democracy

Advancing a fair and humane immigration system

Ensuring veterans have access to the services, benefits, and opportunities they deserve

“Throughout my career I’ve earned the trust of voters by showing up and delivering,” Holness said. “I’m running for Congress because Florida’s 20th District deserves that same commitment.”

Official Campaign Kick-off

Holness will host the official Campaign Kick-off on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the campaign headquarters, located at 4325 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, FL 33313. Residents are encouraged to attend, volunteer, and learn how to support the campaign of Dale V.C. Holness.