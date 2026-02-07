Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen to Keynote Jamaican Women Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a celebration of leadership, service, and excellence, Reverend Dr. Sheila McKeithen will serve as Guest Speaker at the 2026 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards. The event will be held during International Women’s History Month on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. Significantly, the annual gala honours outstanding Jamaican women. Their work has shaped the nation’s cultural, social, and economic landscape.

Rev. Dr. McKeithen’s selection as keynote speaker underscores the Awards’ commitment to recognising not only achievement, but also purpose-driven leadership. This leadership uplifts communities, inspires others, and catalyses positive change.

Influential Spiritual Leader

Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen stands among Jamaica’s most respected faith leaders, educators, and social advocates. Her journey is defined by a deep commitment to community empowerment, spiritual guidance, and ethical leadership.

The Rev. Sheila McKeithen, J.D., is a dynamic and influential spiritual leader in Jamaica and in the global New Thought Christian Movement.

With over 30 years of ministry, she has dedicated her life to serving her community, fostering spiritual growth, and promoting social change both locally and internationally. As the Senior Minister of the Universal Centre for Truth for Better Living in Kingston, Jamaica, Rev. McKeithen embodies a living faith. This faith favors empowerment and dignity for one and all.

Life of A Published Author

A published author, Rev. McKeithen’s writings, including Twelve Steps to Your Healing and the children’s book Johnnie Toots His Horn, have left an indelible mark on countless lives. She is also featured in notable publications such as Peter Ferguson’s Change Makers: 101 Women Portraits of Women in Jamaica. Additionally, she appears in Ian Boyne’s Profile of Excellence: Strategies for Extraordinary Achievement. Bishop Vashti McKenzie’s compilation, Those Sisters Can Preach, also features her.

In her role as a community servant, Rev. McKeithen actively participates in restoring families in Western Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. She leads an annual self-care retreat in Negril. This retreat offers individuals devoted to the care of others the opportunity to reconnect with themselves and their spirituality. This happens amidst the hustle of life.

Her presence as Guest Speaker is expected to bring a message of hope, purpose, and practical inspiration. This message will challenge guests to embrace leadership that serves others and contributes to a more just, compassionate society.

Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards 2026

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards was established to honour exceptional Jamaican women whose contributions span the public and private sectors, the arts, education, business, healthcare, community service, and cultural leadership.

Produced by Lyndon Taylor & Associates, the Awards recognize approximately 15 women each year. These honorees exemplify excellence, resilience, and transformative leadership.

More than a celebration of professional success, the Pinnacle Awards are a showcase of purpose, impact, and inspiration. They highlight women whose work uplifts communities and creates pathways for future generations of leaders.

The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel provides a beautiful setting for the gala. It brings together policymakers, business leaders, artists, and innovators. They gather for a night of celebration, empowerment, and national pride.

2026 Honorees: A Cross-Section of Influence and Achievement

Guest Speaker Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, joins a distinguished list of women, whose collective impact resonates across Jamaica and beyond. Among them: The Most Honourable Portia Simpson Miller, Fae Ellington, J.C. Lodge, Dr. Reem June Daley, Professor Minerva Thame, Althea Laing, Cedella Marley, Ionie Ramsay-Nelson, Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard, Rhonda Walker-Walters, Dr Terri-Karelle Johnson, Hope Markes, Carla Moore, and Nancy McLean.

As anticipation builds for March 14, the 2026 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards promises to be a powerful tribute to leadership that matters. This leadership is not just in titles held. It is also seen in lives changed and communities strengthened.

Reverend Dr. Sheila McKeithen’s message will set the tone for an evening that honours not only accomplishments, but the values and vision that drive them. In a time when leadership grounded in empathy, ethics, and service is more essential than ever, her voice will resonate as both celebration and a call to action.