Entertainment

Sly Dunbar: A Life Dedicated to Music

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Sly Dunbar
Sly Dunbar
Sly Dunbar
Sly Dunbar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sly Dunbar, whose patented drum patterns helped define reggae, died here on January 26 at age 73. His family confirmed his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that our family shares the passing of Lowell “Sly” Dunbar,  beloved husband, father, and legendary musician, on January 26, 2026. As one half of Sly & Robbie, Sly helped shape the sound of reggae and Jamaican music for generations. His extraordinary talent, innovation, and lasting contributions will never be forgotten. Sly’s music, spirit, and legacy touched people around the world. We are deeply grateful for the love and support during this difficult time,” read a statement from the Dunbar family.

With bassist Robbie Shakespeare, Dunbar played/produced countless hit songs by Peter Tosh (Buckingham Palace), Black Uhuru (General Penitentiary, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner), Dennis Brown (Revolution), Gregory Isaacs (Soon Forward), Jimmy Riley (Love And Devotion) and The Tamlins (Baltimore).

They also collaborated with Grace Jones, Bob Dylan and No Doubt. Sly and Robbie won the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award in 1999 for Friends.

Shakespeare died at age 68 in December, 2021.

Jamaica’s prime minister, Dr. Andrew Holness, hailed the legendary drummer’s vast contribution to Jamaican culture.

“Sly was an architect of sound. Alongside Robbie Shakespeare, he established a foundation that defined the era of Reggae and Dancehall. From the Taxi label to his work with international superstars like Grace Jones and The Rolling Stones, Sly’s influence was global,” Holness wrote.

Dunbar died eight days after Third World guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore, who passed away at age 69.

Sly & Robbie Classics

The talented Dunbar became famous in the 1970s. He was part of The Revolutionaries, the house band at Channel One studio in Kingston. They played on many songs that became classics. Some of these songs are Right Time and I Need A Roof by The Mighty Diamonds. Others include War by The Wailing Souls and Woman Is Like A Shadow by The Meditations.

Sly Dunbar is survived by his wife Thelma and daughter Natasha.

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

Related Articles

Walshy Fire Releases Art of Dancehall Book

Walshy Fire’s ‘Art of Dancehall’ Celebrates the Visual Vibrancy of Jamaican Music Culture

April 1, 2025
Skinny Fabolous brought the fire to the Vincy mas promo event in Port of Spain

Vincy Mas takes over Port-of-Spain

March 7, 2020

52nd Annual GRAMMY® Nominations for Best Reggae Albums

December 3, 2009

Scotchies, Jamaican Jerk Restaurant Takes Front Stage At “ONE Caribbean Music Festival”

October 20, 2014
Back to top button