Sly Dunbar: A Life Dedicated to Music

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sly Dunbar, whose patented drum patterns helped define reggae, died here on January 26 at age 73. His family confirmed his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that our family shares the passing of Lowell “Sly” Dunbar, beloved husband, father, and legendary musician, on January 26, 2026. As one half of Sly & Robbie, Sly helped shape the sound of reggae and Jamaican music for generations. His extraordinary talent, innovation, and lasting contributions will never be forgotten. Sly’s music, spirit, and legacy touched people around the world. We are deeply grateful for the love and support during this difficult time,” read a statement from the Dunbar family.

With bassist Robbie Shakespeare, Dunbar played/produced countless hit songs by Peter Tosh (Buckingham Palace), Black Uhuru (General Penitentiary, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner), Dennis Brown (Revolution), Gregory Isaacs (Soon Forward), Jimmy Riley (Love And Devotion) and The Tamlins (Baltimore).

They also collaborated with Grace Jones, Bob Dylan and No Doubt. Sly and Robbie won the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award in 1999 for Friends.

Shakespeare died at age 68 in December, 2021.

Jamaica’s prime minister, Dr. Andrew Holness, hailed the legendary drummer’s vast contribution to Jamaican culture.

“Sly was an architect of sound. Alongside Robbie Shakespeare, he established a foundation that defined the era of Reggae and Dancehall. From the Taxi label to his work with international superstars like Grace Jones and The Rolling Stones, Sly’s influence was global,” Holness wrote.

Dunbar died eight days after Third World guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore, who passed away at age 69.

Sly & Robbie Classics

The talented Dunbar became famous in the 1970s. He was part of The Revolutionaries, the house band at Channel One studio in Kingston. They played on many songs that became classics. Some of these songs are Right Time and I Need A Roof by The Mighty Diamonds. Others include War by The Wailing Souls and Woman Is Like A Shadow by The Meditations.

Sly Dunbar is survived by his wife Thelma and daughter Natasha.