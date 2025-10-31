Sangster International Airport to Resume Operations

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of Sangster International Airport, would like to inform the public that while normal airport operations remain suspended, comprehensive preparations are currently underway to resume limited flight operations on Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 AM. This reopening will support Limited Commercial Operations, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all travelers and staff.

Our team is diligently working to ensure that all airport systems are fully functional and adhere to the highest safety standards prior to the resumption of commercial services. Our primary goal is to restore operations as swiftly as possible, while upholding the utmost commitment to safety and minimizing any inconvenience to the traveling public.

As airlines confirm their flight schedules, we will promptly share the updated information so that passengers can make informed travel plans. We strongly urge all passengers to check directly with their airlines to confirm flight status before heading to the airport. This measure will help prevent unnecessary congestion and ensure the highest level of service for everyone at the facility.

Additionally, we request that hoteliers refrain from transporting guests to the airport unless they have confirmed flights. This will assist us in maintaining an orderly and efficient environment during this period of limited operations.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our top priority. We sincerely thank all our passengers, partners, and stakeholders for their patience and understanding as we work towards a full restoration of services at Sangster International Airport.

For further updates, please monitor official MBJ communications and consult with your airline for real-time flight information.