Reggae Month South Florida: Events and Celebrations

SOUTH FLORIDA – Reggae Month in South Florida is a celebration of culture, community and Caribbean pride. The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are paying tribute and honoring Reggae Legends “Cat” Coore and Jimmy Cliff during throughout the month of February. There will be an opportunity to celebrate and hear from Inner Circle and additional Reggae Music Legends about several free events taking place during the month of February.

When: Wednesday, January 28 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm (Press Party Press Event)

Where: Circle House Studios – 13700 NW First Avenue, Miami

Who: Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, Jesse Royal (2026 Grammy Nominee) and more Reggae Legends and Consul General Oliver Mair.

Every February, Reggae Month in South Florida brings the heartbeat of the Caribbean to life. Recognized globally, Reggae Month honors the legacy, the legends and the future of the genre that continue to shape music, culture and community worldwide. South Florida is home to one of the largest Caribbean populations in the United States.

Reggae Month South Florida Schedule of Events:

Reggae Genealogy Outdoor Music Festival – Saturday, February 7th 4 pm to 9pm

This event is hosted by Island Space Caribbean Museum. There is a fee for Reggae Genealogy tickets. Address: Volunteer Park (12050 W. Sunrise Blvd, Plantation).

Rastafari Day and Drum Circle – Sunday, February 15th 7pm to 11pm

Admission is free. Address: The NoMi Village (12351 Northwest 7th Avenue, North Miami).

Rhythm by the River – Sunday, February 22nd

Live music by legends Inner Circle, good vibes and Irie times. Admission is free. Address: Esplanade Park 400 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale.

Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza – Sunday, February 27th 7pm to 10pm

Join us for a day of praise by gospel reggae stars singing live music on the green. Admission is free. Address: City of Miramar Town Center Plaza located at 2300 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

Sound, Stage & Lighting for several Reggae Month events is being provided by Bigg Zound. Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 56 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

For Reggae Month South Florida information, please visit Instagram @reggaemonthsouthflorida. Most events are free but must RSVP.