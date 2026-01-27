Entertainment

Reggae Month South Florida: Events and Celebrations

Reggae Icons to Pay Tribute to Legends Stephen “Cat” Coore and Jimmy Cliff During Reggae Month

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 2 minutes read
reggae month South Florida

reggae month South FloridaSOUTH FLORIDA – Reggae Month in South Florida is a celebration of culture, community and Caribbean pride. The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are paying tribute and honoring Reggae Legends “Cat” Coore and Jimmy Cliff during throughout the month of February. There will be an opportunity to celebrate and hear from Inner Circle and additional Reggae Music Legends about several free events taking place during the month of February.

When: Wednesday, January 28 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm (Press Party Press Event)

Where: Circle House Studios – 13700 NW First Avenue, Miami

Who: Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, Jesse Royal (2026 Grammy Nominee) and more Reggae Legends and Consul General Oliver Mair.

Every February, Reggae Month in South Florida brings the heartbeat of the Caribbean to life. Recognized globally, Reggae Month honors the legacy, the legends and the future of the genre that continue to shape music, culture and community worldwide. South Florida is home to one of the largest Caribbean populations in the United States.

Reggae Month South Florida Schedule of Events:

This event is hosted by Island Space Caribbean Museum. There is a fee for Reggae Genealogy tickets. Address: Volunteer Park (12050 W. Sunrise Blvd, Plantation).

  • Rastafari Day and Drum Circle – Sunday, February 15th  7pm to 11pm

Admission is free. Address: The NoMi Village (12351 Northwest 7th Avenue, North Miami).

Live music by legends Inner Circle, good vibes and Irie times. Admission is free. Address: Esplanade Park 400 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale.

  • Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza – Sunday, February 27th  7pm to 10pm

Join us for a day of praise by gospel reggae stars singing live music on the green. Admission is free. Address: City of Miramar Town Center Plaza located at 2300 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

Sound, Stage & Lighting for several Reggae Month events is being provided by Bigg Zound. Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 56 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

For Reggae Month South Florida information, please visit Instagram @reggaemonthsouthflorida. Most events are free but must RSVP.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Charley Pride

Country Singer Charley Pride Dies at 86

December 13, 2020

Reggae Singer, Gramps Morgan to perform at NY Mets Game

September 29, 2009

Jamaican High School Alumni’s in South Florida to hast Wine and Cheese Networking reception

May 2, 2009
Celebrating the Winners of the 41st International Reggae And World Music Awards

Celebrating the Winners of the 41st International Reggae And World Music Awards

March 24, 2024
Back to top button