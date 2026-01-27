Reggae Genealogy®: South Florida’s Reggae Month Kickoff Celebration

PLANTATION — With just days remaining until the highly anticipated event, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is preparing to present Reggae Genealogy®: Lights. Camera. Reggae. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Volunteer Park in Plantation.

Now in its third year, the multimedia festival continues to grow in scale and cultural significance. It draws more than 3,000 guests to explore the legacy of reggae through a powerful blend of live performance, narration, visuals, and heritage storytelling. Furthermore, Reggae Genealogy® has become an established anchor as the first major event of the official Reggae Month calendar in South Florida.

2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Sly Dunbar

This year’s production arrives at a particularly meaningful moment for the global music community. The recent passing of legendary drummer, producer, and 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Sly Dunbar underscores the importance of honoring the architects of reggae. Their work shaped not only a genre, but generations of music worldwide.

Reggae Genealogy® 2026 now stands as both a celebration and a living tribute to these foundational artists—affirming that while legends may pass, their influence continues to move audiences, cultures, and creative expression forward.

This year’s production marks a significant evolution, featuring an expanded format, a new outdoor venue, and the most theatrical presentation to date.

Moreover, the event will examine reggae and dancehall’s intersection with film, television, and global pop culture. It will highlight the ways Caribbean music has helped shape defining moments on screen for more than 50 years.

Reggae Genealogy® 2026 is made possible through the generous support of longstanding and valued partners. The Broward County Cultural Division, the City of Plantation, Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods USA, Jamaica Tourist Board, Inner Circle, Bigg Zound and new partner Golden Krust have shown a continued commitment to preserving and promoting Caribbean culture in South Florida and beyond.

Five Highlights to Anticipate at Reggae Genealogy® 2026

Tribute to Jimmy Cliff

The event opens with a tribute to late reggae and film icon Jimmy Cliff, whose contributions to both the music and cinematic worlds have left an indelible mark on global culture.

VIP Experience and Premium Access

Guests looking for a special experience can buy VIP tickets. These tickets include a buffet, drinks, and reserved seating. Guests also receive exclusive swag bags, a red carpet experience, and on-site parking.

VIP areas also offer the closest proximity to the evening’s most distinguished guests. Tickets are available for $85 pre-sale or $105 at the gate.

New Venue at Volunteer Park

For the first time, Reggae Genealogy® will be held at Volunteer Park in Plantation, located across from Sawgrass Mills Mall. The open-air setting allows for a more expansive stage and guest experience.

The event will take place on a grassy lawn, and attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs and wear comfortable footwear. As a result, heels are not recommended.

Fireside Chat with a Cultural Icon

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a pre-show fireside chat featuring reggae legend Leroy “Heptones” Sibbles—Studio One veteran and widely regarded as the “King of the Reggae Bassline.”

The conversation will be moderated by G Cole, host of the Homegrown with G Cole podcast. Additionally, the chat will offer rare insights into the legacy, influence, and personal journey of one of reggae’s foundational figures.

A Cinematic, Theatrical Showcase

The festival’s central performance will incorporate theatrical staging and curated multimedia elements. These will underscore reggae’s influence on film, television, and digital storytelling.

Audiences can expect an innovative blend of live music and visual narratives, directed by Griot Productions Inc. This approach brings reggae’s cultural moments on screen to life.

Honoring Musical Legacy

Reggae Genealogy® 2026 will honor three distinguished musicians with Island SPACE Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Clifford “Mr. Vegas” Smith, the international hitmaker known for “Heads High” and “Tek Wey Yuhself.”

Sly Dunbar, the legendary drummer and producer whose groundbreaking work as part of Sly & Robbie helped define the sound of modern reggae, dub, and popular music worldwide. His rhythms shaped countless recordings across genres. In addition, his legacy continues to influence artists and producers across generations.

Leroy Sibbles, lead singer and bassist for The Heptones, recognized for shaping the Studio One sound and influencing generations of reggae artists.

The evening will be hosted by Audrey Reid, acclaimed Jamaican actress and star of the film Dancehall Queen.

“Dancehall Queen is still one of the biggest films made in Jamaica,” Reid said. “So my role as the host of Reggae Genealogy®: Lights. Camera. Reggae. syncs with the theme. The movie is more than 30 years old and it’s still relevant. We continue to have new audiences that discover the movie and the dancehall soundtrack, even now.”

Musical performances will feature Leroy Sibbles, Tifa, Phil Watkis, Bobby Rose, Roy G, and LeeLee King, with live instrumentation by Code Red Band and sets by DJ King Mega and Bigg G. The pre-show will be hosted by Frank!e Red.

Cultural Village and Parking Information

More than 20 Caribbean-owned small businesses will be featured in the festival’s vibrant cultural village, offering authentic cuisine, handcrafted goods, and branded merchandise.

Notable vendors include Cooyah / CY Clothing, a celebrated Caribbean T-shirt company known for its culturally inspired designs. Also, Genesis is a bespoke accessory brand that has been a staple in the production team’s events for more than seven years.

General admission parking will be located in Lot O near the Target entrance at Sawgrass Mills Mall. On-site parking will not be available for general admission ticket holders. Instead, complimentary shuttles will provide continuous service between the designated parking lot and the venue throughout the event. Directional signage will be present to guide attendees.

Only VIP ticket holders will have access to on-site parking at Volunteer Park.

Ticket Information