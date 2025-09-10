Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s 2025 ICON Award Honorees

PLANTATION — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum proudly announces the recipients of its inaugural ICON Awards. These will be presented at the museum’s fifth anniversary fundraising gala, Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future., on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. This year’s honorees are four extraordinary leaders. Their lives and legacies embody the brilliance and cultural pride of the Caribbean diaspora. Learn more at islandspacefl.org/fiyah.

A Cultural Milestone for Broward County

In just five short years, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum has transformed into South Florida’s cultural heartbeat. It is a home where the one in four residents born in the Caribbean see themselves reflected. Moreover, it’s where friends from every background connect with a shared heritage. From doubling annual visitorship, to building signature festivals, to capturing the living stories of an entire region, Island SPACE has proven that Caribbean culture deserves center stage.

This milestone gala will bring their mission together in a night of theatrical spectacle and dazzling style. The event will feature cultural music, dance, spoken word, drumming, high fashion, and the presentation of the inaugural ICON Awards.

“We, at the museum, recognize that history is being made right now, and we want to ensure that we’re honoring the Caribbean history-makers in our midst while we can,” said co-founder and executive director Calibe Thompson.

Honoring Leaders Who Embody Caribbean Excellence

This year’s honorees represent the diversity and dynamism of South Florida’s Caribbean community. They include English, Spanish, and French-speaking islands, as well as the mainland. They are leaders across government, law, social services and philanthropy. These individuals exemplify what it means to be iconic.

Commissioner Hazelle Rogers (Jamaica)

A former Florida State Representative and Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, and current Broward County Commissioner, Rogers has been a tireless public servant and advocate for her constituents and for Caribbean culture, ensuring that the needs and voices of her community are represented at every level of government.

“Being a proud Jamaican-American advocate for Caribbean culture, fighting daily to ensure that South Florida maintains open arms to all who live and work here,” said Rogers, “I am extremely pleased about this award and the launch of the campaign supporting the museum’s long-term establishment.”

Braulio Rosa (Puerto Rico)

As Executive Director of the Broward County Bar Association, Rosa has elevated the profile of the legal community. She has built bridges of mentorship, inclusivity and civic engagement, which makes her a respected voice for progress across the county and beyond.

“I am acutely aware that I represent [Puerto Rican] people,” Rosa said, “and I always strive to step forward with my best foot, endeavoring to serve with commitment and purpose to make our community, state and country a little bit better than how I found it.”

Gepsie Metellus (Haiti)

Co-founder and Executive Director of Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, Metellus has spent decades championing social services, education and empowerment for the Haitian-American community in South Florida, earning national recognition for her leadership and advocacy.

“This honor reflects not only my individual efforts,” said Metellus, “but more importantly the unwavering support, guidance, inspiration and encouragement of family, friends, mentors, colleagues, and community who have walked alongside me.”

Lesly Simon (Venezuela)

A dedicated community leader and philanthropist, Simon has led efforts that uplift vulnerable families, expand access to resources, and strengthen Miami’s Caribbean networks, embodying service and cultural pride.

“As a Venezuelan immigrant, I feel truly proud to be recognized for public service, cultural promotion, and community work,” said Simon.

Together, these honorees reflect the breadth of the Caribbean diaspora in South Florida and its impact on civic life, social responsibility and heritage.

The community is invited to join Island SPACE in feting these ICONS in fine style on Sunday, October 26th. Guests will enjoy an evening of elevated cultural expression, extraordinary company and FIYAH!

For tickets, sponsorships or more information, visit islandspacefl.org/fiyah.