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American Airlines Adds Miami Flights for College Football Away Games

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News27 seconds ago
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college football fans
: ChicagoPhotographer / Shutterstock.com
college football fans
ChicagoPhotographer / Shutterstock.com

 

MIAMI, Florida —American Airlines is offering college football fans a traveling touchdown from Miami this season. They have added special nonstop routes to get fans directly to away games. This year marks the airline’s largest-ever college football schedule with nearly 70 added flights. These flights will get nearly 14,000 fans between games.

Getting fans in the stands with added flights

American is connecting students, alumni and fans to the action. Moreover, there is an expanded flight schedule designed to make getting to game day easier and more convenient.

For fans traveling to away games, American has added flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to two away games this season:

  • Clemson, South Carolina, via Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) for the Oct. 3 game
  • South Bend, Indiana, via South Bend International Airport (SBN) for the Nov. 7 game

Added flights are scheduled for the day before and after the scheduled football game. Tickets for the added college football flights can now be purchased on aa.com or via American’s mobile app.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News27 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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