Vybz Kartel and Jesse Royal Earn Second Grammy Nominations for Best Reggae Album

2026 Grammy Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Reggae Music

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. This shines a spotlight on the vibrant reggae scene and its outstanding artists. Among the nominees are Vybz Kartel and Jesse Royal, both earning their second nominations in this prestigious category. The announcement was made on November 7 in Los Angeles, underscoring the global recognition of reggae music’s enduring influence.

2026 Best Reggae Album Nominees

  • Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul
  • Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home
  • Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love
  • Mortimer – From Within
  • Keznamdi – Blood & Fyah

These nominations highlight the diversity and depth of talent within the reggae genre. Approximately 73 albums and EPs were considered for this year’s Best Reggae Album category, demonstrating the genre’s robust creative output.

Jesse Royal: Neo-Roots-Reggae Luminary

Jesse Royal
Jesse Royal – Photo Credit: Samo

Jesse Royal is widely regarded as a leading figure in Jamaica’s neo-roots-reggae movement. He continues to receive international acclaim. His first Grammy nomination came in 2022 for his album Royal, released by Easy Star Records, a New York-based independent label. Royal’s thoughtful lyrics and modern take on roots reggae have resonated with both critics and fans. This has earned him another nod with No Place Like Home.

In 2022, the Grammy for Best Reggae Album was awarded to SOJA for Beauty In The Silence. This marked a competitive field and set a high standard for future nominees.

Vybz Kartel: A Journey of Redemption

Vybz Kartel’s journey to his second Grammy nomination is marked by resilience and transformation. His first nomination came last year for Party With Me, just four months after his release from prison in Jamaica. Kartel served 13 years at the General Penitentiary following a murder conviction. However, his life sentence was overturned by the Privy Council in the United Kingdom due to jury misconduct. His latest work, Heart & Soul, reflects both his personal evolution and enduring impact on reggae and dancehall music.

Recent Grammy History in Reggae

The 2025 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was claimed by Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by The Film (Deluxe). This compilation featured songs from the biopic about the legendary Bob Marley, whose music and legacy continue to inspire generations worldwide since his passing in 1981.

Looking Ahead: The 68th Grammy Awards

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As anticipation builds, reggae fans and industry professionals alike will be watching closely. They will see which artist claims the coveted Best Reggae Album award, honoring exceptional contributions to a genre that bridges cultures and generations.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

