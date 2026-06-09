Pretty Vee to Host Atlanta’s Rum Island Festival 2026

ATLANTA — Rum Island Festival, Atlanta’s newest Caribbean cultural destination, is turning up the volume on its debut with the announcement that media personality, comedian, and entrepreneur Pretty Vee will serve as the official host of its inaugural festival on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Piedmont Park Promenade.

Timed to Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the announcement positions Rum Island Festival at the center of a larger cultural wave. Caribbean influence continues to surge across music, fashion, language, and lifestyle.

After a high-energy season of Caribbean celebrations in Atlanta, the festival arrives with momentum and a message. Last month’s Atlanta Caribbean Carnival helped build that energy. The culture is not only thriving, it is commanding global attention.

Caribbean Culture

From Dancehall and Soca to viral digital moments shaping mainstream conversation, Caribbean culture continues to leave an undeniable mark on today’s entertainment landscape. As those sounds and aesthetics increasingly drive global charts, social media, and youth culture, Rum Island Festival enters the scene as both a celebration of that movement and a premium live experience. This festival is designed to amplify it.

Known for her magnetic personality, comedic voice, and standout presence across entertainment and social platforms, Pretty Vee brings a recognizable star presence to the festival. This adds even more excitement to one of Atlanta’s most anticipated summer cultural events.

“Listen, Atlanta is not ready! Rum Island Festival is about to bring some of the biggest Caribbean vibes the city has ever seen. The culture, the music, the rum, the food, the fashion, and everything in-between! I’m so excited to be the official host of this incredible celebration. As someone with Caribbean roots and so much love for Atlanta, this one is personal. July 11, we’re outside!” — Pretty Vee

Pretty Vee joins a standout lineup led by Dancehall heavyweight Aidonia and rising Caribbean artist Ayetian. She will appear alongside a dynamic DJ roster featuring Ricky Platinum, Yung Rage, Unique Soundz, Propa English, Boogy Ranks, DJ Fabb, and more.

Built on the ethos “Culture. Community. Rum.”, Rum Island Festival is more than a concert—it is a full-scale cultural experience. The festival delivers eight hours of live performances across Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, and Reggaeton.

There are also premium rum tastings, curated cocktail activations, immersive lounges, and a Caribbean food village celebrating Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

Non-profit Donation

Beyond entertainment, Rum Island Festival is rooted in impact through its partnership with Her Village Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families experiencing poverty.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the organization. There will also be on-site donation drives and community-centered initiatives designed to create lasting impact beyond festival day.

With Atlanta as its launchpad, Rum Island Festival is built for expansion into major U.S. cities and Caribbean destinations. This lays the foundation for a global platform powered by culture, community, and celebration.