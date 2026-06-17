Unique CAHM & CULTURE Awards to Honor Caribbean American Leaders

TAMARAC, Fla. — Community leaders, elected officials, business professionals, cultural advocates and supporters from across South Florida will gather Sunday, June 28, for the 12th Annual Unique CAHM & CULTURE Awards Banquet & Gala, a signature Caribbean American Heritage Month event recognizing excellence, leadership, service and cultural pride.

Produced by Unique Creations By Liz and led by founder and community advocate Elizabeth “Liz” Burns, the annual gala has grown into one of South Florida’s premier multicultural celebrations, honoring individuals whose work has strengthened communities across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

The event will take place at Colony West Golf Club, 6850 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac. A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, entertainment, awards presentations and dancing.

Now in its 12th year, the Unique CAHM & CULTURE Awards raises awareness of Caribbean American Heritage Month while recognizing leaders in government, health care, business, education, public safety, community service and nonprofit leadership.

Friends of the Caribbean Award

The program also presents the Friends of the Caribbean Award, honoring individuals who are not of Caribbean heritage but have made meaningful contributions to the Caribbean American community. Lifetime Achievement Awards will recognize honorees whose careers and service have created a lasting legacy.

2026 Honorees

Lifetime Honorees

Friends of the Caribbean Honorees

Kennie Hobbs Jr.

Andres Limones Cruz

2026 Caribbean Honorees

Alexandra P. Davis

Jacqueline A. Guzman

Janette L. Bingham Davis

Margaret Gachelin

Pedro Curbelo

Dachelle Myrick-Campbell

Sofia LaChapelle

Katherine Pesantes

Dunia Cuneo

“This event is about more than awards,” said Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Burns, founder of Unique Creations By Liz and producer of the Unique CAHM & CULTURE Awards. “It is about preserving our heritage, celebrating our culture, recognizing excellence and honoring individuals whose work inspires others and strengthens our communities. For 12 years, we have proudly highlighted the tremendous contributions Caribbean Americans and Friends of the Caribbean continue to make throughout South Florida and across our nation.”

Organizers expect the gala to draw a diverse audience representing multiple cultures, backgrounds and industries, reflecting the unity and inclusion that have become hallmarks of the event.

The evening will also showcase Caribbean culture through entertainment, networking and celebration.

Event Details

Event: 12th Annual Unique CAHM & CULTURE Awards Banquet & Gala

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. reception

Venue: Colony West Golf Club, 6850 NW 88th Ave., Tamarac, FL 33321

Tickets: $160 per person