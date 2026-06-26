Skinny Banton Brings Grenada’s Jab Culture To The Frontline For Spicemas 2026

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad — Spicemas is seasonal, but for Carriacou, Grenada artiste Skinny Banton, the music never stops. With seven songs released in 2026 and a sharpened focus on culture, collaboration and crowd-moving energy, the soca powerhouse is stepping into the season ready to command attention across the Caribbean and beyond.

Born Shirlan George, Skinny Banton is channeling Grenada’s Jab culture into one of his most intentional creative runs to date. His 2026 rollout is led by The Jambalasse project, a tribute-driven release that reconnects today’s festival energy with one of Grenada’s foundational Jab Jab sounds.

“With this project we’re trying to keep the history, while celebrating the present by revamping a song that was done by Moss International 35 years ago,” he said. That song, Jambalasse Rule, was released in 1991. “We revamped the riddim because it was one of the first songs considered to be an original Jab Jab song from Grenada, at that time,” he explained.

For Banton, the mission is bigger than a release schedule. It is about keeping Grenada’s cultural traditions visible, respected and alive on every stage he touches. “No matter what we face as artistes in this space, we stay true to our mission. I have several songs that the people will enjoy in Spice Mas and beyond. One of my personal favourites is ‘Pain,’ a song I would like to share with my fans in Trinidad and Tobago when Carnival 2027 comes around,” he said.

A Seven-Song Push Built for the Road

Skinny Banton’s 2026 releases include ‘When Yuh Eating,’ ‘Right Up,’ ‘Black Fuh Juvay,’ ‘Can’t Stop Us,’ ‘Carnival Traffic’ featuring Jamaican artiste I Octane, ‘My Behaviour’ featuring Tonic X and ‘Water Line Burst’ with Nicki Akull.

The collaborations with Tonic X and Nicki Akull also reflect Banton’s commitment to strengthening the next wave of Caribbean talent.

“The collaborations done with Tonic X and Nicki Akull mean a lot to me. They are upcoming artistes who I share good vibes with. When I was younger and had hopes of connecting and collaborating with bigger artistes, it was not easy,” he recalled. “This was just my way of giving them strength and encouragement. I feel like nobody takes you seriously when you don’t have a foot in the door – they refuse to embrace you because you are not known. I want them to keep pushing after this,” he added.

The momentum is also visual. Banton says music videos are being produced for most of the new releases, with videos for ‘Black Fuh Juvay’ and ‘My Behaviour’ already available on YouTube and streaming platforms.

He credits Jamaican artiste I Octane for adding strength to ‘Carnival Traffic,’ a collaboration Banton says he personally loves and hopes fans will embrace with the same energy.

‘Water Line Burst’ with Nicki Akull also carries a deeper story of persistence, with Banton noting that Akull had approached him for years before the collaboration finally came to life.

“Waterline Buss – Nicki Akull’s persistence and determination really brought this song into existence,” he said. Even with a packed slate of singles, Banton says he remains open, active and ready for more cross-Caribbean and diaspora collaborations. “I’m still creating, still working and I’m looking forward to establishing more ground in the Soca community and around the world.”

Music First in the Age of Content

As the soca industry continues to evolve with the demands of digital promotion, Banton says the music itself must remain the anchor.

“I feel like content creation online should not take away from artistes creating and delivering great music, because without the content, the music should still stand on its own, and with the content, the people still need the music,” he shared. “I also feel like a lot of trends are created from making yourself an online spectacle and not the music being able to sustain itself, so you may get attention for what you post as content, but the music you’re posting the content for sometimes does not have enough substance to sustain itself for longevity,” he rationalized.

Thoughtful, conscious and unmistakably rooted in Caribbean culture, Skinny Banton remains a compelling voice in the region’s creative landscape. His storytelling, vocal power and commitment to Grenada’s traditions make this new chapter one built for stages, playlists, radio rotation and the road.

He also offered encouragement to younger artistes navigating the business and public pressure that come with the industry.