Miami-Dade Caribbean-American Voter Guide 2026: What to Know
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – South Florida Caribbean News’ Miami-Dade County Voter Guide gives voters a clear, nonpartisan look at key races and ballot questions in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. The guide covers major statewide contests, Florida constitutional amendments and local referendums to help readers review their ballots and prepare before voting.
SFLCN does not endorse candidates or ballot measures. Voters may consider information from political parties, advocacy organizations and community groups, but they should compare those views with official election materials and make decisions based on their priorities.
Be sure to request a vote by mail ballot by October 22, research candidates and set text message reminders for upcoming elections at turbovote.org
You may mail your vote by mail ballot or deliver to an early voting location.
United States Senator
[ ] Angie Nixon 11
Representative in Congress, District 24
[ ] Oliver G. Gilbert III 14
Representative in Congress, District 25
[ ] Jared Moskowitz 16
Representative in Congress, District 26
[ ] Nicole Locklin 21
Representative in Congress, District 27
[ ] Eliott Rodriguez 24
Representative in Congress, District 28
[ ] Phil “Felipe” Ehr 26
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
[ ] David Jolly 31/ Gwen Graham
Attorney General
[ ] Jose Javier Rodriguez 41
Chief Financial Officer
[ ] Annette Taddeo 43
Commissioner of Agriculture
[ ] Joey Mendoza Atkins 45
State Senator, District 34
[ ] Ashley Viola Gantt 47
State Senator, District 36
[ ] George Lavín 49
State Senator, District 38
[ ] Alexis Maria Calatayud 50
State Senator, District 40
[ ] Jose Antonio Stoute 54
State Representative, District 106
[ ] Lucia Baez-Geller 57
State Representative, District 108
[ ] Daphne Campbell 59
State Representative, District 113
[ ] Gloria Romero Roses 61
State Representative, District 115
[ ] Marcos Reyes 63
State Representative, District 116
[ ] Nicolas Ramos 65
State Representative, District 117
[ ] Kevin Chambliss 67
State Representative, District 118
[ ] Armando “A.C.” Castillo 71
State Representative, District 119
[ ] Rey Lazaro Sordo 73
Justice of the Supreme Court
Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
[ ] No
District Court of Appeal
-
Shall Judge Kansas R. Gooden of the 3rd District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 76
-
Shall Judge Monica Gordo of the 3rd District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 78
-
Shall Judge Fleur Jeannine Lobree of the 3rd District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 80
-
Shall Judge Thomas Logue of the 3rd District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 82
-
Shall Judge Bronwyn Catherine Miller of the 3rd District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 84
Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit
[ ] Arthur LeMar “Marty” McNeil 86
Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit
[ ] Bonita Jones-Peabody 89
County Commissioner, District 5
[ ] Vicki L. Lopez 90
School Board Member, District 1
[ ] Linda Cothiere 92
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment
-
Budget Stabilization Fund
[ ] No 251
No. 2 Constitutional Amendment
-
Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land from Taxation
[ ] Yes
No. 3 Constitutional Amendment
-
Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments
[ ] No 255
County Referendum 1
-
Charter Amendment Establish an Independent Salary Commission
[ ] Yes 25
County Referendum 2
-
Charter Amendment Increase Length of District Residency to Run for County Commissioner
[ ] Yes 258
County Referendum 3
-
Charter Amendment Allow Vacancy Election to Sync Up with Other Election; Establish Municipal Qualifying Standards
[ ] Yes 260
County Referendum 4
-
Charter Amendment Revisions Due to Reestablishment of Elected County Constitutional Offices
[ ] Yes 262
County Referendum 5
-
Charter Amendment Miscellaneous Matters and Technical Changes
[ ] Yes 264
County Referendum 6
-
Charter Amendment Expanding Allowable Advertising at Parks
[ ] No 267
School Board Referendum
-
Referendum Renewal of Existing Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security
[ ] Yes 268
Miami Referendum 1
-
Safe and Ready Miami: General Obligation Bonds for Police/Fire Facilities without Increasing Millage Rate audit?
[ ] Yes
Miami Referendum 2
-
Charter Amendment to Establish a Permanent Advisory General Obligation Bonds Oversight Committee
[ ] Yes 288
Miami Referendum 3
-
Proposed Lease and Redevelopment of existing Rickenbacker and Marine Stadium Marinas on Virginia Key
[ ] No