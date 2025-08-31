MIAMI – Global superstar Ryan Castro marked a historic return to Curaçao this past weekend, delivering a massive homecoming performance at the 11th edition of the North Sea Jazz Festival. The show served as a powerful tribute to his latest album, SENDÉ, a project deeply rooted in the rhythms, sounds, and cultural influences of the island where Castro lived during his formative years.

It marked a full-circle moment, returning to the very place where his musical identity was first shaped, now celebrated on one of the region’s most iconic festival stages. Backed by a reggae band Ryan delivered a high-energy set featuring his biggest hits alongside viral tracks from Sendé, including “Sanka,” “Bombastik,” “Ojalá,” and more.

Earlier in the week, Castro hosted his Nike collab pop-up in Curacao, Nike by Ryan Castro, offering fans a one-of-a-kind customization experience. The collaboration allows fans to personalize garments such as T-shirts and jackets, as well as exclusive accessories designed by Castro himself, blending his music, fashion, and cultural roots into wearable art.

Adding to the monumental week, Castro also graced the cover of Rolling Stone en Español, reflecting on the recent success of his album and world tour, further positioning him at the forefront of the global Latin music movement.

The Curacao show formed part of Castro’s SENDÉ World Tour, which continues with major stops across the United States, Europe, and Colombia. European dates were announced earlier this week, with tickets going on sale September 5. The European leg will include performances in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and more. For full tour dates and ticket information, visit SendeWorldTour.com.