Discover the Vibrant Culture and Stunning Landscapes of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board is proud to announce a remarkable achievement. Our destination has welcomed 700,249 stayover arrivals in 2024. This milestone highlights the growing appeal of our island’s vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitability.

This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our partners, stakeholders, the community, and most importantly, our valued guests. Curaçao’s tourism saw a strong 20% increase compared to 2023, with 117,844 more stayover visitors during the year.

Curaçao’s tourism industry demonstrated growth and stability in 2024, driven by strategic efforts to maintain visibility in key markets. These initiatives have successfully positioned Curaçao as a destination where travelers can “Feel it for yourself.”

From January to December 2024, the island welcomed 700,249 stayover arrivals, 35,499 day-trippers, and 834,922 cruise passengers, resulting in a total of 1,570,670 tourist arrivals. This represents a remarkable 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

December 2024

December 2024 marks a new chapter in our success story. It is the first time Curaçao welcomes over 70,000 stayover arrivals in a single month. The total stayover arrivals recorded are counted at 73,669, a 16% increase compared to December 2023. Particularly driven by Curaçao’s primary market, the Netherlands, followed by the United States and Colombia.

All three source countries have seen increase air service from different airline partners, who in overall have either expanded their connection or started a new route to Curaçao.

Curaçao’s Tourism Top 3 Source Markets in December

The Netherlands

In December 2024, Curaçao welcomed 25,255 visitors from the Netherlands, reflecting a 9% increase compared to 23,111 arrivals in December 2023. The average length of stay for visitors from the Netherlands was 13.9 nights.

United States

The USA remains a vital market for Curaçao, with a 30% rise in arrivals. A total of 19,069 American visitors traveled to the island in December 2024, compared to 14,714 in December 2023. Visitors from the USA stayed an average of 6.4 nights, with most arrivals originating from New York, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia.

Colombia

Colombian arrivals showed a slight decline, totaling 5,330 visitors in December 2024, down 1% from 5,405 in December 2023. Colombia emerges as the third source market in absolute numbers, welcoming slightly more visitors compared to Canada (4,957) and Brazil (4,245). Colombian visitors spent an average of 7.3 nights on the island.