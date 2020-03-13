More Cruise Ship Cancellations announced by St. Kitts Tourism authority

// // //

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Already facing dwindling numbers in cruise ships and cruise passengers for the 2019/2020 season compared to the previous season under Team Unity’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant, the COVID-19 pandemic is now eating into the livelihood of the stakeholders in the industry.

The St Kitts Tourism Authority announced Thursday that Carnival Cruise Corporation has suspended the operation of its Princess Cruise Line brand for 60 days.

In a news release the Authority said the suspension began on March 12 and will end on May 10, 2020.

Affected will be three ship calls by the 3,140-passenger Caribbean Princess on March 26th and April 3 and the 3,140-passenger Coral Princess on April 9.

The authority said the Crown Princess will be arriving at Port Zante on Friday 13th March, 2020 and that the 989-passenger Braemar has cancelled its call to St Kitts’ Port Zante on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

It said it continuous conversation with the cruise lines as it relates to any updates and/or changes in their schedules and intends to brief stakeholders on the latest news and information available in this rapidly evolving situation on Friday afternoon.