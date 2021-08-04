Traveling to The Bahamas, What’s New for August 2021

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – With back-to-school season around the corner, it’s time to clock in that vacation time – and what better place to enjoy it than in The Bahamas? Embrace island time and sand between your toes with all-new resorts, low fare flight options and plenty of hot deals.

NEWS

Dave Stewart is Bringing Love Back to The Bahamas

Grammy Award-winning musician Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics released a new song, “Love’s Coming Back,” featuring warm vocals from Bahamian artist Dayonna. The arrangement will help raise funds in support of youth and environmental projects. This will be managed by the Briland Aid organization and the Bahamas National Trust respectively.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Welcomes Vacationers

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts made a splash with a successful downtown ribbon-cutting ceremony for the all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark.

Frontier Airlines Adds Even More Non-Stop Flights to Nassau

Frontier Airlines announced new weekly routes to Nassau from Orlando International Airport beginning November 2, 2021. Reservations are now available with fares as low as $69.

Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity Offers Third Round-Trip Option

Crystal Cruises now offers Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyages, with three ports of embarkation: Nassau on Saturdays, Bimini on Sundays and Miami on Mondays.

Palm Star Travel Announces Non-Stop Trips for East Coast Travellers

Palm Star Travel is scheduled to launch new non-stop services from major U.S. cities including Jacksonville, Nashville and Raleigh beginning November 2021. Booking will be available later this summer.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gives Back to Essential Workers

After more than a year on the front lines, essential workers have earned a tropical escape. And, now is the time! Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line launched a “Hometown Heroes” initiative, giving essential workers free two-day cruises to Grand Bahama Island departing now through September 30, 2021.

Two Fly or Cruise Free from Nassau

U.S. and Canadian travellers are encouraged to use those PTO days. Book a participating seven-night getaway now through April 2022 to the unspoiled Out Islands and get two free roundtrip air or ferry tickets from Nassau. Booking window: now – August 31, 2021.

Extended Stay Package in Paradise

From the sapphire-blue water to the friendly swimming pigs, Exuma is worth an extended stay. Book accommodations of 14 days or longer at Grand Isle Resort and receive up to 50% off. Booking/travel window: now – December 31, 2021.