Comforting Days and Suite Nights Have Returned

[THE BAHAMAS] – Comfort Suites Paradise Island, the popular all-suite hotel in The Bahamas, resumed operations last Thursday after an extended closure due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jermaine Wright, General Manager of the award-winning property, assured travelers that the resort team has been busy creating a safe and healthy environment for guests.

“From our plexiglass partitions to our social distancing policies, a lot has changed here at Comfort Suites Paradise Island,” said Wright. He advised that highly trained team members have adopted stringent standards in the cleaning of the entire property, which includes all guest rooms and public spaces. These standards are extended to the culinary area with the preparation and service of meals. Medical-grade hand sanitization stations have also been placed throughout the property.

Wright reported that due to COVID-19-related restrictions from the Bahamas Ministry of Health and Choice Hotels International, the resort has been mandated to temporarily discontinue its free Full American Buffet Breakfast service.

The new Choice Hotels breakfast standard includes a prepackaged breakfast item (granola bar, pastry or breakfast sandwich) and juice. However to ensure a ‘suite’ start to the day, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is providing a complimentary fixed hot à la carte breakfast accompanied by sliced fruit and a beverage to all valued guests each day.

“The past few months have certainly been life-changing, however, we are confident that with the launch of our new health and safety initiatives, we are ready to welcome all our guests back to paradise with additional assurances,” Wright said.

The general manager explained that all incoming travelers are asked to follow the archipelago’s official public health protocols and guidelines, which include social distancing and regular handwashing and/or the use of hand sanitizer.

Visitors are also reminded to pack appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks, just as they would their swimsuits. Travelers are encouraged to acquaint themselves with the travel requirements for entering The Bahamas at https://www.bahamas.com/tourism-reopening.

Implementation of Choice Hotels International’s “Commitment to Clean Program” is evident throughout Comfort Suites Paradise Island. The corporate-mandated program, which includes additional pandemic-related brand standard cleanliness initiatives for guest rooms and public areas, is overseen by a ‘Commitment to Clean Captain’.

Temperature checks for all guests and staff at entrances and exits of the hotel are now commonplace, while face masks are encouraged throughout all public spaces of the hotel.

“Our team members have been trained to notify their respective managers of anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19,” reported Wright. “That manager will then notify the relevant medical authorities who will initiate the Bahamas Ministry of Health protocols immediately.”

Hotel guests should expect social distancing with table spacing at Crusoe’s Restaurant, where rolled silverware accompanies dine-in arrangements, and takeout is readily available. The Bamboo Lobby Bar and Splash Swim Up Pool Bar also reopened along with the hotel on December 10 and comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Comfort Suites Paradise Island is committed to providing safe, relaxing and enjoyable vacations and our entire team looks forward to the return of guests to Paradise Island,” Wright asserted.