First Annual Yoga & Wellness Festival on the Island of Bonaire

Kralendijk, Bonaire – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has announced that the Dutch Caribbean Island, whose name roughly translates to “good air,” will be hosting their first Annual Yoga & Wellness Week in partnership with the Bindu Yoga & Healing Center from June 19-25, 2023.

The week-long festival will consist of yoga retreats, wellness, and rejuvenation packages to help guests enhance their overall spiritual experience. The Ashtanga Yoga Retreat will be held by world-renowned teacher and influencer, Laruga Glaser and will focus on the specifics of the Ashtanga Primary series. Throughout the course of this retreat, Laruga will help yogis dive deeper into the foundations of the Ashtanga yoga practice and the yoga philosophy.

The Gentle Healing Yoga Retreat in partnership with Flowmingo Studio will focus on the chakras (energy centers) to release emotional blockages in the body. Participants will use different healing modalities during the classes and workshops to better understand themselves and enhance the connection with their body and mind.

The available wellness and rejuvenation packages offer guests experiences from hypotherapy and rebalancing your chakras to beautifying rituals and gemstone massages. Whether guests want to heal their inner child, reconnect with their sense of adventure, or want to balance the mind, body, and soul, the island wellness partners have created an array of transformative experiences to cater to everyone’s needs.

“We are excited to host our first annual Yoga & Wellness festival this summer and introduce visitors to the ultimate wellness experience,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “Bonaire’s untouched nature paired with our efforts to encourage sustainable travel with a focus on reconnecting with not only the Earth, but ourselves has played a major role in the curation of this event. The wellness week aims to bring yogis and those simply looking to enhance their spiritual experience together while offering unique opportunities for rejuvenation and enlightenment.”

Yoga Festival

To complete this wellness experience, the island will host a Yoga Festival on Sunday, June 25th on Te Amo Beach where visitors can enjoy a full day of various entertaining and educational classes, workshops, lectures, and enlightening experiences. There will also be various food trucks and stalls stocked with healthy conscious foods, an exotic lifestyle market, and ecstatic dance beats to celebrate the week of spiritual enlightenment on the sand.

To learn more about the event and available packages, please visit https://bonaireisland.com/yoga-week/