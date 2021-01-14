What’s New In The Islands of The Bahamas In 2021

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Islands of The Bahamas are kicking off the New Year with new hotel opening, continued re-openings and increased airlift from major international markets, giving travelers plenty of reasons to add the destination to their 2021 bucket lists.

With the new and improved Bahamas.com, future travelers can explore all that the islands have to offer while planning their next Bahamian getaway.

NEWS

The Bahamas Invites Santa to Defrost on Stocking Island ­– After a busy holiday season, The Bahamas has invited Santa to hang up his suit and hat and spend the next year defrosting on Stocking Island. By extending Santa and Mrs. Clause complimentary BEATS visas (Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay), they will be able to unwind and enjoy the seclusion of the Out Islands and The Bahamas’ most merry offerings until it’s time to prepare for next Christmas.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Opens to Visitors – The highly anticipated resort, located near Junkanoo Beach and downtown Nassau, held a soft opening in late December and is now accepting reservations. During this time, guests can enjoy the One Particular Harbor building and its amenities, including Joe Merchant’s Bakery, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, luxurious infinity pool and more. Margaritaville Beach Resort plans to open the main building and all other amenities this spring.

Increased Airlift to The Out Islands – For those eager for a more secluded vacation, a number of international carriers have resumed service to the Out Islands. Delta Airlines is operating daily flights between Atlanta, GA and North Eleuthera and Atlanta, GA and George Town, Exuma. American Airlines is also operating daily flights between Charlotte, NC and North Eleuthera and George Town, Exuma. Additionally, American Airlines offers daily flights between Miami, Florida and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Ministry of Tourism Relaunches Bahamas.com ­– The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has relaunched Bahamas.com with new features and functionalities allowing consumers to easily plan their next vacation. The new, user-friendly interface includes tools to promote key passion points for travelers and ensure the ease of planning with the new Itinerary Planner, Experiences and “Discover Your Next Adventure” features.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Caerula Mar Romantic Retreat – The South Andros resort is offering a free romantic amenity valued at $195 for couples staying over Valentine’s Day. Situated on Andros’ white-sand beaches, the recently opened resort is an ideal destination for a romantic escape.

21% Off in 2021 at Atlantis – Atlantis Paradise Island is ensuring 2021 treats guests well and is offering 21% off when staying four nights or more through November 30, 2021. Travel must be booked by January 21, 2021.