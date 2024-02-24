Turks and Caicos Islands Nominated For 8 World Travel Awards

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – Experience Turks and Caicos is pleased to announce that the Turks and Caicos Islands has once again been nominated in multiple categories in the World Travel Awards.

Turks and Caicos Islands World Travel Awards Nomination Categories

Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination

Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Josephine Connolly said she is very pleased that the Turks and Caicos Islands have once again been nominated for several World Travel Awards.

“The Turks and Caicos Islands stand as an unparalleled jewel in the Caribbean and these eight nominations testify to that. We won the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination and the Most Romantic Destination Awards in 2023 and I am certain we can not only retain those accolades but also emerge as winners in the other categories. I urge everyone to spread the word about our nominations and vote, vote, vote,” she said.

The Turks and Caicos Islands has won the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination every single year since 2015 and our world-renowned Grace Bay Beach captured the Best Beach Award from 2012 to 2014. The destination has celebrated wins as the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination for five consecutive years.

Voting is now open and runs until April 7th, 2024. To vote, please register at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote. Please note that a standard vote carries a weighting of one while votes cast by verified travel professionals carry a weighting of two.