The Bahamas Celebrates Debut of Crystal Cruises’ Homeport in Nassau

Crystal Serenity Sets Sail on Inaugural Luxury Bahamas Escapes Voyage

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Live musical performances and celebration were held at Pompey Square in Nassau as Crystal Cruises welcomed guests onboard the cruise line’s flagship Crystal Serenity for the inaugural Luxury Bahamas Escapes cruise. The Bahamas now serves as the official homeport for the boutique ship, which offers 7-night voyages exclusively within The Bahamas.

Government officials and local business leaders were honoured to mark the beginning of this exciting new journey. This grants passengers the vacation of a lifetime island hopping through the beautiful archipelago of The Bahamas. Starting from Nassau, and Bimini, to Cat Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

Delivering the keynote remarks at the inaugural ceremony, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, said, “This partnership signals a significant milestone for cruising in The Bahamas, as the boutique Crystal Serenity ship offers potential to bring back economic empowerment throughout our communities. No other Caribbean destination could provide the discerning cruiser with an extraordinary itinerary that visits multiple breathtaking islands, all within the same country.”

The ship set sail on its debut 7-night roundtrip all-inclusive Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyage, which features back-to-back days exploring the Family Islands and a vast selection of active, leisurely and enriching excursions for every kind of traveller.

Embarking on this adventure is a breeze, with options to fly into and board from Nassau or Bimini. Nassau arrivals have plenty of airlines to choose from including American Airlines, Delta and Jet Blue, among others. Silver Airways offers flight options to Nassau and Bimini from Ft. Lauderdale.

Cruise and Stay

Those interested in an extended vacation can take advantage of the Crystal “Classic Plus” Hotel Experience offering luxury packages at Nassau’s SLS Baha Mar for pre- and post-cruise stays now through November 2021. The final voyage is scheduled to depart on November 6. Travellers are encouraged to visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates for an overview of the latest travel and entry protocols before booking.