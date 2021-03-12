Crystal Cruises Launches Bahamas Escapes from Nassau and Bimini

[MIAMI] – Today, in a joint virtual press conference with the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Crystal Cruises announced its plans to restart cruising with new close-to-home Bahamas Escapes beginning July 3, 2021 with a series of 16 seven-night, round-trip cruises from Nassau on its award-winning flag ship, Crystal Serenity.

In addition to its Nassau itineraries, Crystal will also offer 16 seven-night voyages round-trip from Bimini beginning on July 4, 2021. With her new Bahamas Escapes cruises, Crystal Serenity becomes the first ship to homeport in The Bahamas. As well as the first ocean ship to sail from the Americas since the cruise industry’s voluntary halt in operations almost a year ago.

In attendance at today’s press conference announcing the new Bahamas Escapes cruises were Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president. In addition were CEO, Minister D’Aguilar and Director General Joy Jibrilu, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

Ready to Welcome Back Cruisers

“Like our guests, we have been eagerly looking forward to the day we can welcome them back on board. We’re thrilled that this day will come in The Bahamas,” Anderson said. “The new Bahamas Escapes cruises will allow travelers to enjoy luxury cruising now. As well as bring much-needed benefits to the local workforce, airlines, restaurants, retailers and hotels. Especially for pre- and post-cruise stays. The launch of these cruises will also drive economic growth to The Bahamas. Which, like other destinations around the world, has been negatively affected by the global pandemic.”

“The Bahamas is ready and delighted to welcome cruise visitors back to the islands. In addition to partnering with Crystal Cruises in the effort to restore and help re-activate our tourism industry. In a result to protect jobs and businesses,” D’Aguilar said. “Crystal Cruises will go on record as the only cruise line offering Bahamas-only voyages that highlight the signature features and experiences travelers can find here in our islands, and the support that these cruises will bring to multiple communities within the country will be tremendous. We have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy stay for all travelers, enhancing the innately spacious and outdoor-focused experience the islands provide. Guests will find ample room to roam and a warm welcome from the people of this unique destination.”

Health and Safety Protocols

Anderson added, “We can offer these cruises with mutual confidence, thanks to the meticulous planning and health and safety protocols that both Crystal Cruises and The Bahamas have put in place, which Crystal Cruises’ sister cruise line, Dream Cruises, has successfully implemented in Taiwan and Singapore for over seven months with no incidents on board. The all-Bahamas itineraries allow us to sail without risk of border closures, and our North American guests to sail as close to home as possible.”

The Beauty of Exploring Again

Crystal Serenity will return to sailing with reduced capacity, providing guests a passenger space ratio that is twice that of contemporary cruise lines and allowing for the best social distancing aboard any cruise ship. The onboard Crystal Family will welcome guests back home to a shipboard experience that features spacious guest staterooms and suites and social areas; abundant choices for activities and enrichment; elegant surroundings and amenities; and most importantly, the genuine, personalized service provided by Crystal’s celebrated crew.

New Itineraries

The new itineraries highlight the enchanting, romantic nature of The Bahamas and its islands, where guests will find a bevy of sun-drenched pursuits that showcase the destination’s ecotourism; thousands of miles of irresistible beaches and blue waters; scuba diving and snorkeling; world-class fishing; dining; resort experiences; and much more.

“Travelers’ sense of exploration has only grown over the past year, and the destinations featured on the new itineraries are ideal for unwinding and renewing the spirit, as well as adventures that remedy restlessness brought on by extended stays at home. Some of the destinations we are calling on are only visited by private yachts and our guests will have the opportunity to visit these idyllic places that are not on other cruise itineraries,” Anderson said.

Nassau Departure

Departing from Nassau, a hub of art, nightlife, history, 17 spectacular beaches, colorful fish and ancient reefs. Plus lavish resorts and straw markets. In addition it is home to the third-largest wine cellar in the world built by notorious pirate, Howard Graysmith.

Bimini Departure

One can depart from Bimini, a Hemingway favorite known as the sport fishing capital of the world. Cruisers can also enjoy the resort amenities of The Beach Club at Bimini. Which is a private island oasis with a lagoon-style pool, hammocks, cabanas and cocktail lounge.

Bahamian Destinations

In addition to Nassau and Bimini, Bahamas Escapes feature four idyllic Bahamian destinations:

Harbour Island , called the Nantucket of the Caribbean with its colorful New England architecture. It is also famed for its Pink Sand Beach. The island is a former capital of The Bahamas. It has been twice recognized as The Best Island in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure Guests. It can also discover Preacher’s Cave, Glass Window Bridge and Sapphire Blue Hole on North Eleuthera Island.

, called the Nantucket of the Caribbean with its colorful New England architecture. It is also famed for its Pink Sand Beach. The island is a former capital of The Bahamas. It has been twice recognized as by Travel + Leisure Guests. It can also discover Preacher’s Cave, Glass Window Bridge and Sapphire Blue Hole on North Eleuthera Island. Great Exuma , the largest of the 300+ islands and cays of the Exumas. It is home to waters so stunning they can be seen from outer space and the famous swimming pigs. Guests can island-hop among pristine isles, and snorkel gorgeous reef-fringed cays. In addition, guests can escape to secluded beaches and hidden caves, enjoy an ATV adventure and dive clear waters.

, the largest of the 300+ islands and cays of the Exumas. It is home to waters so stunning they can be seen from outer space and the famous swimming pigs. Guests can island-hop among pristine isles, and snorkel gorgeous reef-fringed cays. In addition, guests can escape to secluded beaches and hidden caves, enjoy an ATV adventure and dive clear waters. San Salvador Island, featuring more than 50 dive spots and splendid beaches. Guests can hike up to Watling’s Castle ruins and gaze out at French Bay from the lookout tower; also they can visit the first landing spot of Christopher Columbus, marked by an iconic stone cross;

featuring more than 50 dive spots and splendid beaches. Guests can hike up to Watling’s Castle ruins and gaze out at French Bay from the lookout tower; also they can visit the first landing spot of Christopher Columbus, marked by an iconic stone cross; Long Island, an 80-mile-long island straddling the Tropic of Cancer and known for its white-sand beaches, technicolor waters and lush greenery. Guests can explore the geological and ecological exploration of Hamilton’s Cave. Or, Dean’s Blue Hole and enjoy some of the bluest waters in the islands at Gordon’s Beach.

These ports of call are subject to final confirmation and enhancement. As well, ports may also vary according to the captain’s discretion due to weather or other conditions.

Land and Hotel Programs

For an extraordinary value, guests can extend their cruise vacations. In addition, by choosing Crystal’s Extended Land and Hotel Programs feature. The carefully selected shoreside partners will ensure a seamless vacation from ship to shore. For Crystal Serenity’s new voyages, these include Nassau’s SLS Baha Mar and Hilton Resorts World Bimini, where guests will enjoy luxury accommodations and daily breakfast, as well as the stylish amenities of each.

Guests can also indulge in spa days, golf rounds, casino nights and a host of dining experiences in each tropical paradise. The pre- and post-cruise hotel programs in Nassau and Bimini start at $359 and $299 per guest, respectively, including transfers between the resort properties and the airports and all taxes and resort fees.

Comprehensive Health and Safety Measures

Crystal announced on February 18 that guests must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to boarding any Crystal ship. This new requirement is in addition to existing, comprehensive Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures, including negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, reduced capacity, social distancing, nimble mask policy and health screening questionnaires.

In addition to the peace of mind provided by such robust protocols, Crystal is enticing travelers with compelling savings, and reduced deposits. In addition to an extended final payment date to 60 days prior to first date of service, as well as other incentives. Best available cruise fares for the new Bahamas Escapes cruises start from $1,999 per guest, including $500 Book Now Savings and $500 air savings along with Best Available Savings by category. Guests will receive a $125 per person As You Wish shipboard credit with Crystal Society Savings doubling to five percent; new-to-Crystal guests saving 2.5 percent; and solo fares starting at just 125 percent.

Crystal Confidence program

The company’s Crystal Confidence program offers a no-money-down deposit window until April 5, 2021. Additionally, receive a reduced deposit of just 15 percent due at that time as part of its Easy Book program. The Bahamas Escapes cruises open for reservations on March 18, 2021. Travelers with Future Cruise Credits and Future Cruise Payments may redeem them on these sailings.

Crystal Cruises

The new Bahamas cruises will replace Crystal Serenity’s previously scheduled itineraries. They were set to sail July 8 through and including October 19, 2021. Guests who were booked on these voyages have the option to transfer their bookings to one of the new cruises. This with an applicable 115 percent cruise credit based on cruise fare paid.

A leader in unrivaled luxury cruising for 30 years. Crystal Cruises distinguishes its ships and its voyages with fine details and nuances that make a big impact for discerning travelers. All-inclusive entertainment; diverse enrichment options; globally inspired dining, including Nobu Matsuhisa’s only seagoing restaurants; unlimited pours of fine wines, beers and premium spirits and an unwavering standard of genuine, personal service for each guest underscores the Crystal difference.