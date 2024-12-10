Explore the Beauty of Guadeloupe with Affordable Flights

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is excited to announce its new service to the French island of Guadeloupe. This marks an important step in the airline’s goal to improve travel connections in the region.

This new route runs four times a week through St. Lucia and Dominica. It creates new chances for easy travel and teamwork across the Caribbean.

The introduction of flights to Guadeloupe brings a fitting conclusion to an ambitious year of expansion for Caribbean Airlines. In 2024, the airline’s network grew with the addition of Puerto Rico, Martinique and now Guadeloupe. These new destinations are complemented by key regional developments, including flights between Ogle, Guyana, and Suriname, expanded regional and international schedules, and the upcoming relaunch of the Fort Lauderdale to Kingston route.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the airline’s latest milestone, stating: “At Caribbean Airlines, our theme of ‘Welcome Home’ reflects our vision of uniting the Caribbean and beyond. This new service to Guadeloupe strengthens our commitment to building bridges across the region for the betterment of our people, culture, trade, and education. Whether you’re connecting for business, leisure, or to visit loved ones, our network is designed to make every journey as seamless and welcoming as possible.” Medera added, “As we reflect on a year of dynamic growth, we are proud to be at the forefront of regional connectivity. The start of service to Guadeloupe is not just an expansion of our network; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to fostering unity, opportunity, and the vibrant exchange of Caribbean culture.”

Guadeloupe is famous for its lively Creole culture, beautiful landscapes, and landmarks like La Soufrière Volcano. It offers travelers a great mix of natural beauty and cultural richness. The airline is linking this destination to St. Lucia, Dominica, Trinidad, and the Caribbean Airlines network. This creates new ways to explore the region.

The schedule for this new route is designed to connect easily with other destinations in the airline’s network. This ensures hassle-free travel for passengers.

Regional Network

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guadeloupe Maryse Condé Airport Alain BIÈVRE shared his appreciation stating: “Expanding our regional network is a priority for us, Caribbean Airlines opening up the southern islands to our butterfly archipelago is great news, we are looking forward to building a strong relationship with Caribbean Airlines and strengthening connections within the Caribbean”.

Caribbean Airlines is a leader in connecting the Caribbean and other places. Best of all, they provide reliable service, warm hospitality, and easy travel options.