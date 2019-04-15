Make It Jamaica This Summer

by SFLCN.com

SOUTH FLORIDA – As you begin your vacation plans, Jamaica should be at the top of the list. Recently named the number one destination in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor, Jamaica offers it all – alluring seascapes, lush mountains, spicy flavors and an unmatched island beat.

See also: Jamaica voted one of the Best Destinations in the World by TripAdvisor

If you’re a Jamaican native who’s been away for a while, or this is your first time considering a trip to Jamaica you’re in for a treat.

Hotel Accommodations

With more than 150 attractions and the finest hotels, villas, Inns and guest houses anywhere in the world, Jamaica offers something for every budget and taste.

Hotels like the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa on the northeast coast, between Montego Bay and Negril, offers more than 500 magnificent rooms and everything you need in one spectacular location – fine dining, pristine beaches and nightly cabaret shows.

Moving east along the coast into Montego Bay one finds the S Hotel Jamaica, a 120-room boutique resort on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip. Perched atop this chic, artsy newbie is the grand skydeck and bar overlooking the world-famous Doctor’s Cave Beach. Just close your eyes, feel the vibe and imagine the sunset.

Further along Montego Bay’s Hip Strip is the Sea Garden Beach Resort, an all-inclusive resort that is a favorite among tourists, and locals who like to “get away” for the weekend. With its laid-back vibe and the owner’s dedication to making every guest feel at home – it’s no problem mon.

Travelling halfway across the island to Kingston one finds the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, and the Jamaica Pegasus, two of Kingston’s finest accommodations surrounded by arts, culture, entertainment and history.

Both hotels offer best in class service to the leisure traveler and business executives – and don’t be surprised to find out that someone famous stayed in that suite before you.

Beyond the Beach

Known as a golfer’s paradise, Jamaica offers several championship courses including Tryall, lying west of Montego Bay and a short hop away from the Grand Palladium Resort, and the White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall, a few miles east of the Montego Bay airport.

If golf is not your thing, why not spend some time learning about or brushing up on your knowledge of Jamaica. The National Gallery West in Montego Bay offers a permanent exhibition showcasing the historical journey of the people.

A visit to the Peter Tosh Museum in New Kingston offers a little-known perspective on the history of reggae music and provides an insight into the life of this musical genius who was a prolific writer and equal rights activist.

Down in the heart of Kingston the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum showcases the life of Bob Marley. Your tour guide will share the history of Trench town and you will see where Marley spent most of his early years.

An old Volkswagen bus that belonged to the legend sits in the yard, and his old friend “Ziggy” continues to make music as if waiting for Marley to walk through the door and join the chorus.

As one travels throughout Kingston there is evidence of the work being done to revitalize areas of the city. One such spot is Life Yard, a once abandoned warehouse that has been transformed into an open-air gallery where art students and local artists display their talents.

Life Yard is also a haven for more than 150 neighborhoods kids, serving meals prepared from foods grown by the kids; offering homework help, and other creative pursuits.

Culinary

From spicy jerk pork and chicken at Scotchies; fried fish, bammy and lobster at Hellshire Beach, to the most succulent steaks at upscale eateries in and outside of hotels, Jamaica offers the finest culinary treats.

To experience more island spice and the true “spirit” of Jamaica one must visit Hampden Estate.

Nestled in the hills between Trelawny and St. James Hampden holds the 265-year-old secret ingredient for some of the best rums produced in the world. If you’ve never heard of Hampden rum that’s no surprise.

Fine Hampden rums are exported to countries like Germany and Italy where they’re used to make luxury scents and to wet the palates of discerning rum drinkers. After a tour of the factory and a sampling of the various spirits you can procure your own bottles.

Travelling Around Jamaica

Travelling around Jamaica is quite an adventure. You can rent a car to explore on your own, Jamaica recognizes valid international driver’s licenses, or you can sit back relax and let someone else do the driving.

Tour companies like Paradise Travels offers friendly, experienced and knowledgeable drivers who will pick you up from the airport, transport you to your hotel and to the attractions of your choice.

If you’re planning a long overdue return to Jamaica or thinking of that first trip – wait no longer. Click here for more about all that Jamaica has to offer.

Getting to Jamaica is easy with a number of airlines offering daily flights from many U.S. gateways.

See also: Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service from Orlando to Montego Bay and Kingston on Spirit Airlines