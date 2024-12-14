Curaçao Tourist Board Reports 15% Increase in Arrivals

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board is pleased to announce continued growth in stayover arrivals. The island saw a strong 15% increase compared to November 2023, with 7,587 more visitors. This brought the total number of stayover arrivals to 59,771 for November 2024.

Curaçao kicked off the winter season of 2024/2025 on a strong note, with November arrivals showcasing impressive performance levels. Particularly driven by Curaçao’s primary market, the Netherlands, followed by the United States and Canada. Fridays and Saturdays emerged as the busiest days for air arrivals, each contributing significantly to the total number of visitors during the month.

Top 3 Source Markets:

The Netherlands: Curaçao welcomed 20,993 visitors from the Netherlands in November 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to 18,327 arrivals in November 2023. A significant 59% of Dutch visitors opted for non-resort accommodations, while 41% chose resorts. The average length of stay for Dutch visitors was 11.5 nights.

United States of America: The USA remains a vital market for Curaçao, with a 31% rise in arrivals. A total of 14,660 American visitors traveled to the island in November 2024, compared to 11,208 in the same month last year. Resort hotels were the top choice for 69% of American travelers, while 31% stayed in other types of accommodations. Visitors from the USA stayed an average of 5.9 nights, with most arrivals originating from New York, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia.

Canada: Canadian arrivals showed a slight decline, totaling 3,881 visitors in November 2024, down 2% from 3,953 in November 2023. Canada emerges as the third source market in absolute numbers, welcoming slightly more visitors compared to Colombia (3,562) and Brazil (3,193). Canadian visitors spent an average of 8.1 nights on the island, with 63% choosing resort accommodations.

Year-to-Date Tourism Highlights:

Curaçao’s tourism industry demonstrated growth and stability in 2024, driven by strategic efforts to maintain visibility in key markets. These initiatives have successfully positioned Curaçao as a destination where travelers can “Feel it for yourself.”

From January to November 2024, the island welcomed 626,592 stayover arrivals, 28,332 day-trippers, and 706,077 cruise passengers, resulting in a total of 1,361,001 tourist arrivals. This represents a remarkable 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Curaçao’s strong performance highlights its ongoing commitment to attracting visitors and delivering exceptional experiences in its main markets.