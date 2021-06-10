Warm Hospitality and Warm Welcome: Curaçao is Open for Summer Travel

[WILLEMSTAD] – In preparation for a busy summer season with increasing demand from North America, the Caribbean island of Curaçao announced today the latest coronavirus statistics, entry requirements and special offerings for travelers this season. Curaçao reports that 86,000 people of those eligible have been vaccinated, and over the past three weeks, documented a record-low positivity rate of 0.15%.

Curfews Removed

Considering these significantly reduced numbers, the nightly curfew has been removed for the first time in over a year. On-island restrictions have also been lifted with outdoor restaurants, bars and lounges allowed to operate at full capacity. Additionally, the airlift offered prior to the pandemic has resumed. Direct flights are available from major cities and airports including Miami (MIA) and Charlotte (CLT) via American Airlines and from New York (JFK) via JetBlue, making Curaçao an easily accessible destination.

Promotions

To welcome back travelers, starting now through June 29, visitors can book and take advantage of an island-wide promotion, which is valid for travel June 19 – October 30, 2021. Every fourth night is free at participating hotels, ranging from family-friendly boutique hotels and all-inclusive resorts to luxury villas, private island retreats, trendy bungalows, and internationally known brand-name properties with suites of all sizes. The island’s unbeatable location below the hurricane belt offers year-round sunshine and reliable weather, making it a favored destination for Caribbean enthusiasts and tropical vacation seekers this summer.

“Having gone through a difficult 2020, the hospitality and tourism industry is now making an aggressive comeback and travelers are eager to getaway this summer,” states Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board. “Over the last 14 days, Curaçao has only seen 10 positive cases per 100,000 people. With an even bigger desire to serve our visitors, paired with new hotel deals and immersive outdoor adventures, Curaçao is primed for travelers to create meaningful experiences this season.”

Island-wide Activities

Internationally recognized for its European-inspired architecture, cultural and culinary delights, as well as a signature uncrowded and relaxed ambiance. Curaçao provides the perfect getaway for those looking to stay safe and socially distanced this summer.

There is no shortage of outdoor and al fresco activities to enjoy on-island, whether solo or with travel companions. Options include self-guided walking tours and private sailing trips, hiking and biking trails, kiteboarding, snorkeling and animal encounters.

Standing firmly as one of the best diving destinations in the world. Curaçao offers a roster of more than 65 dive sites ranging from shipwrecks and drop-off reefs teeming with marine life.

In addition, with more than 35 beaches that provide all sorts of landscapes. Including rugged cove-like enclaves to breathtaking white-sand shorelines. Best of all, travelers to Curaçao can explore the island unrestricted. And, enjoy ample room to soak up the sun as all beaches are fully open.

Entry Requirements

Welcoming all international visitors since January 1, 2021, Curaçao’s entry requirements and safety protocols have adapted to coincide with the evolving travel environment. To enter the country, travelers must complete the three mandatory steps on www.dicardcuracao.com:

Complete the digital immigration card online before departure. Fill out the Passenger Locator Card (PLC) 48 hours prior to departure and carry a printed copy upon arrival. As well as schedule an antigen test at a local laboratory on their third day of travel in Curaçao. Provide proof of a negative result from a certified COVID-19 PCR-test and carry a printed document of proof with them. Travelers will be required to upload their negative test results on www.dicardcuracao.com before their departure.

Current protocols require all potential visitors, both vaccinated and not, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test. Meanwhile, government officials and a consulting team of respected doctors are discussing possible future amendments to this policy. For more information on entry conditions and travel updates, visit www.curacao.com.