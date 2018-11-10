Jamaica Tourist Board Partners with Religious Association to Create Jamaica Experience

Interest in Jamaica by Faith Based Planners Remains High

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Interest in Jamaica by faith-based planners remains high. This was evident from the strong showing of planners who gathered recently in Montego Bay for the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA) Jamaica Experience.

A partnership between the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the RCMA, some 30 buyers along with 20 suppliers who cater to the faith-based market, participated in the trade show at the Montego Bay Conference Center.

JTB’s Groups & Conventions Manager John Woolcock describes the recent event as a success, adding that the JTB and supplier partners met with all planners, receiving significant leads for faith-based groups actively seeking venues and destinations for future programs.

Scenes from RCMA Conference Jamaica Experience