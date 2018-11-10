By November 10, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Tourist Board Partners with Religious Association to Create Jamaica Experience

Interest in Jamaica by Faith Based Planners Remains High

 MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Interest in Jamaica by faith-based planners remains high. This was evident from the strong showing of planners who gathered recently in Montego Bay for the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA) Jamaica Experience.

A partnership between the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the RCMA, some 30 buyers along with 20 suppliers who cater to the faith-based market, participated in the trade show at the Montego Bay Conference Center.

JTB’s Groups & Conventions Manager John Woolcock describes the recent event as a success, adding that the JTB and supplier partners met with all planners, receiving significant leads for faith-based groups actively seeking venues and destinations for future programs.

left to right: John Woolcock, Groups & Conventions Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board; Karron Benjamin, Interim General Manager, Montego Bay Convention Center; Harry Schmidt, Executive Director/CEO, Religious Conference Management Association; Mavoy Smith, Director of Sales, Montego Bay Convention Center and Oral Heaven, Area Director of Sales/Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa/Jewel Resorts pose for a photo during the networking session at the Montego Bay Convention Center.

 

L_R: Supplier partners Mavoy Smith, Director of Sales, Montego Bay Convention Center; Tomeika Flemmings, Sales Manager, Holiday Inn Resort; Stayce Ingram, Sales Manager, Blue Diamond Hotel & Resorts and Merricka Dyer Cunningham, Groups Manager, Half Moon Jamaica take a break during appointments for a photo opportunity.

 

John Woolcock, Manager, Groups & Conventions at the Jamaica Tourist Board meeting with Lutricia Valentine, faith-based planner, United Conference for Women out of Detroit. Ms. Valentine is looking at Jamaica as a possible venue for her Women’s Retreat in 2020.

