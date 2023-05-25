Jamaica’s S Hotel and Spanish Court Receive Tripadvisor® 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The all-inclusive boutique S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay and Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston have been recognized as the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice 2023 award winners, announced today. The coveted award presented by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on its platform over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

S Hotel Jamaica was recognized in the Best of the Best list among the top 25 All-Inclusive Hotels in the Caribbean category. ​​The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is presented annually to those businesses that consistently earn excellent reviews and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide.

“The Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is tremendous for not only S Hotel and our sister property Spanish Court Hotel but also for Jamaica,” said Ann Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Jamaica. “We are also thrilled that S Hotel received the Best of the Best recognition and was included among the top 25 all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean, especially after our recent shift in becoming an all-inclusive property. While the hotels ranking among the top percentile is a testament to our warm hospitality, we share this award with our guests — we wouldn’t have won without their rave reviews and repeatedly sharing their wonderful experiences with potential guests.”

Travellers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travellers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

S Hotel

The all-inclusive S Hotel Jamaica welcomes ages 16 and over and offers an array of culinary options, wellness amenities, guest experiences and local excursions. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, S Hotel features buzzing bars, a 24-hour chic café, a high-spirited pool scene, sky-high suites, a variety of restaurants featuring authentic Jamaican and international cuisine, a subterranean spa with three temperature-varied, therapeutic plunge pools and sauna, a cultural centre, gym and rooms with a design aesthetic thoughtfully combined into a modern sensibility with an effervescent sense of place.

Spanish Court Hotel

The 125-room Spanish Court Hotel, located in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica’s business and financial district, offers exceptional service and attention to detail. The hotel’s restaurant, Rojo Restaurant, highlights a variety of Jamaican and international cuisine, and the hotel’s bar, The Sky Terrace, features stunning views of the city with light bites and live music every evening. The Red Lounge; 24-hour room service and concierge; spa; and a gym with a private Mountain Deck are also on offer. Spanish Court Hotel welcomes groups for business and leisure accommodating various size parties.

Continually adding various offerings to successfully differentiate the hotels in this very competitive market and creating a truly memorable experience for their guests is why S Hotel and Spanish Court are favourites among travellers.

Check out all the reviews and discover more about S Hotel Jamaica here and Spanish Court Hotel here.