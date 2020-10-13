Jamaica Pegasus Invites Guests to Co[ME] Work in Kingston

Venerable hotel converts select guest rooms into temporary offices to meet growing demand among Digital Nomads

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Pegasus, Kingston’s premier business hotel, continues to pivot its operations to best meet the needs of today’s increasingly mobile corporate world with the launch of new Co[ME] Work packages.

The new packages target work-from-home professionals and students who could benefit from an elegant, resort-style change of scenery to spice-up their typical workday.

Co[ME] Work packages include the private use of guest rooms converted into office suites, with desks and conference tables replacing the hotel’s legendarily comfortable beds.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica Consulate General in Miami, commented on the new Jamaica Pegasus initiatives, saying: “Success in business today is largely predicated on a corporation’s ability to remain nimble and flexible. Telecommuting, mobile and remote work are more important now than ever before. The Jamaica Pegasus’ Co[ME] Work program effectively meets the challenges and opportunities presented by the new normal of today’s business world, helping to keep Jamaica moving forward.”

Co[ME] Work Packages

Jamaica Pegasus Co[ME] Work packages can be booked by the day, the week (seven days), in 10 day periods, or on a monthly (30 days) basis. A four-hour option is also available.

Co[ME] Work office suites can accommodate one professional or a group of up to four.

All office suites include desks, small conference tables, high-speed Wi-Fi internet service, sofa or love seat, mini-fridge, coffee machine, hot water kettle, bottled water, flat screen TV, and private restrooms.

Rates for Co[ME] Work Packages

Guests taking advantage of Jamaica Pegasus Co[ME] Work packages also enjoy access to the hotel’s fitness center, spa, tennis courts, pool, restaurants, bar, and larger meeting facilities. Added fees apply.

“For Jamaicans that work from home, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and students, as well as international travelers visiting Jamaica, our Co[ME] Work packages provide a welcome, stimulating new environment where they can focus and pursue professional or academic goals in style and removed from the distractions of home,” noted Mrs. Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales.

“The packages are also ideal for those in the Jamaican Diaspora based overseas who may need a professional space to carry out some business in the course of enjoying an extended visit with family.”

Jamaica Pegasus Co[ME] Work packages have been launched on the heels of the hotel’s Workation program, which invites digital nomads, freelancers and locations independents to experience the best of daily life in Kingston by staying and working at the Jamaica Pegasus on a monthly basis.

Workation packages carry a 30-night minimum stay and start at US$3,499 monthly, including all taxes – a savings of 70% off regular published rates.

“Taken together, our Co[ME] Work and Workation packages offer two great options for anyone who can work from anywhere to take their careers to new heights in style in Jamaica,” added Mrs. Madden-Greig.

Kingston’s most iconic hotel, the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus has long represented the very best of service and hospitality in Jamaica’s capital.

The hotel routinely plays host to major events, as well as visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities, and business moguls, earning a reputation over the years as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.

The Jamaica Pegasus is located within convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial center, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, allowing guests to do business and enjoy the best of Kingston with ease.

Named one of “The Top 52 Places to Go in 2017” by The New York Times, and recently designated as a “Creative City of Music” by UNESCO, Kingston shines among the most dynamic, exciting, and culturally significant cities in the Americas.

Known historically as a key center of trade in the West Indies, Kingston carries a renewed sense of vitality today, its renowned fashion scene, pulsating nightlife, celebrated gastronomy, and attractions fueling a renaissance in the largest predominantly English-speaking city south of the United States.

Jamaica Pegasus Co[ME] Work packages are valid for bookings made by December 31, 2020. There are no blackout dates, though additional restrictions may apply.

Workation packages are valid for bookings made by May 31, 2021. Eligible hotel stays must be completed by June 30, 2021. There are no blackout dates. Additional restrictions may apply.