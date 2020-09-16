Jamaica Pegasus Launches Extended-Stay ‘Workation’ Packages Enabling Digital Nomads to Work Remotely (and Affordably) in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The 300-room Jamaica Pegasus, Kingston’s premier business hotel, has launched new Workation packages designed for digital nomads, freelancers, and remote workers seeking a sophisticated and inspiring work environment in the heart of the Caribbean.

Workation packages carry a 30-night minimum stay, enabling guests to fully experience the very best of daily life in Jamaica.

Rates start at US$3,999 monthly, including all taxes – a savings of 70% off regular published rates for a deluxe one-bedroom suite.

Jamaica Tourist Board Director of Tourism, Donovan White, lauded the new packages, stating: “Jamaica Pegasus Workation packages are an excellent addition to Jamaica’s dynamic tourism offering. In these times, living, working, and playing in Jamaica is a winning proposition.”

In addition to deep discounts, guests taking advantage of Jamaica Pegasus Workation packages also receive 2,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage reward miles. Free parking, exclusive discounts on dining and laundry service, and complimentary use of meeting space for up to 10 persons (conditions apply) are also included.

Kingston’s most iconic hotel, the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus has long represented the very best of service and hospitality in Jamaica’s capital. The hotel routinely plays host to major events, as well as visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities, and business moguls, earning a reputation over the years as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.

Entrepreneurs, freelancers, students, and other digital nomads taking advantage of the new Jamaica Pegasus Workation packages benefit from the hotel’s world class business center, open 24 hours-a-day, and free high-speed Wi-Fi internet service available in all guestrooms and common areas throughout the property. Complimentary daily breakfasts enable business travelers to get a quick jump start on their work days, freeing up more time for leisure and fitness pursuits later in the day.

The Jamaica Pegasus is noted as the only hotel in Kingston with its own private jogging trail and lighted tennis courts. An expansive fitness center, on-site spa, and Olympic-sized swimming pool enable Workation guests to relax and stay in shape while growing their business.

The hotel’s on-property 24 Seven Café and 24-hour room service ensure that snacks can always be a part of any virtual meeting, no matter the time zone. Each room is also equipped with a refrigerator and microwave. Complimentary in-room coffee and tea is also provided.

“Living in our hotel is like having your own elegant one-bedroom apartment in Jamaica without the bother of paying utilities, cleaning, or making your own bed,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales.

The Jamaica Pegasus is located within convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial center, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, allowing guests to do business and enjoy the best of Kingston with ease. The hotel’s on-property concierge also helps guests to get settled in to their new home.

“For creative professionals in particular, Kingston presents a uniquely inspiring place to work,” Mrs. Madden-Greig added. “This is, after all, the epicenter of reggae music. Our uniquely tropical urban environment nestled in the shadow of Jamaica’s mystical Blue Mountains has inspired legendary artists known throughout the world. Who knows; perhaps one of our Workation guests will rise to the level of Shaggy, Sean Paul, Peter Tosh, or even Bob Marley.”

Named one of “The Top 52 Places to Go in 2017” by The New York Times, and recently designated as a “Creative City of Music” by UNESCO, Kingston shines among the most dynamic, exciting, and culturally significant cities in the Americas.

Known historically as a key center of trade in the West Indies, Kingston carries a renewed sense of vitality today, its renowned fashion scene, pulsating nightlife, celebrated gastronomy, and attractions fueling a renaissance in the largest predominantly English-speaking city south of the United States.

Jamaica Pegasus Workation packages are valid for bookings made by May 31, 2021. Eligible hotel stays must be completed by June 30, 2021. There are no blackout dates, though additional restrictions may apply.

For reservations and full details on Workation package inclusions, guests are encouraged to call The Jamaica Pegasus at Tel: 876-926-3691, or visit www.jamaicapegasus. com/workation. Promo code LIVEJPH must be presented at the time of booking in order to receive Workation package savings.