Visitors Continue to Rate Grenada Highly After Their Visit

Safety and Security and Restaurants Among Top Ratings

St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to survey visitors to ensure that the destination’s product and experiences exceed expectations.

The Authority conducts quarterly Visitor Motivation Surveys and the latest results reinforce that visitors enjoy what Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have to offer.

Of the sample surveyed at the end of their trip to Grenada, 59% stated that their trip was better than expected. Strong positive reviews were recorded in the areas of safety and security; 53% responded very good and 40% said good and Customer Service; 53% responded very good while 36% said good. Restaurants were rated highly with 48% responding very good.

Visitors from Grenada’s top performing market in 2018, the USA, gave Grenada significant positive ratings in the areas of safety and security. 68% of Americans rated the destination as very good in this area.

The warmth and friendliness of the Grenadian people also featured prominently at the top of the list for what visitors mentioned as what they liked most about the destination. Their other top likes included: beaches, food and climate/weather.

These findings were also reflected in the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Guestpitality Survey conducted in Grenada.

The overall Total Visitor Satisfaction (GTVS) score for Grenada is 83.1 with the highest scoring sectors being Safety & Security (88.8), Accommodation (86.7), Sites & Attractions (85.0), Immigration (84.9), and Restaurants (84.9). US residents rated the destination with the highest level of satisfaction (85.3).

As it relates to security, respondents commented the following, “Beautiful and safe island, Always felt safe, safe destination and The island is safe and friendly”. 1,351 departing visitors at the Maurice Bishop International Airport completed this survey.

CEO of the GTA Patricia Maher commented on the visitors’ feedback saying, “We are delighted with these positive reviews of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. It reinforces what we already know about these beautiful islands. We will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that we exceed expectations and that everyone thoroughly enjoys their visit.”

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Clarice Modeste Curwen welcomed the visitors’ feedback and said, “Our warm and friendly people are our greatest assets in ensuring visitors have an excellent experience in our safe environment. Our festivals, natural beauty, beaches and waterfalls are the icing on the cake. My Ministry will continue to work on improving the Grenadian experience as more people discover our islands.”