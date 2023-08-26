BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) is giving patrons of the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival the opportunity to take the magic home with a special edition cookbook featuring the recipes of this year’s chefs and mixologists.

The cookbook, “Flavours of the Festival”, honours the 22 local chefs and mixologists of the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival and was launched during the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival Sponsors and Media Launch on August 23rd at Fustic House, St. Lucy.

BTMI Director, Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Aprille Thomas, noted that the inspiration for the cookbook came from wanting the average Barbadian to be able to make a five-star meal in their own kitchen.

“This is a special project for us, spearheaded by the team to further celebrate our chefs and mixologists in another way. And what better way to immortalise the talents of our culinary team than creating a cookbook that credited their favourite recipes,” said Thomas. “We’ve found the interest in the Food and Rum Festival growing, and an increased hunger from patrons to be a part of a community that celebrate Barbadian Culinary Talent. We are so pleased to be able to offer a special part of the Festival for everyone to take home, no matter where they’re from in the world. Each chef and mixologist was asked to submit their favourite recipe and a reason for choosing it.”

The Cookbook is available for purchase at the various Community Pop Ups and Barbados Food and Rum Festival Events. It will feature dishes such as Fire Roasted Breadfruit with Lobster & Salt Fish topped with Tobiko & Bajan Pepper Sauce Aioli, by Chef Damian Leach of Cocktail Kitchen. In addition, Cold Set Plantain Cheesecake by Pastry Chef Shaunté Flatts. Plus, Bay Passion by Mixologist Philip ‘Cassanova’ Antoine.