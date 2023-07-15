Afrobeats Ayra Starr’s World Tour Comes to the Barbados Food and Rum Festival

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Afrobeats superstar, Ayra Starr, announced via social media that she will be bringing her World Tour to Barbados for the highly anticipated Barbados Food and Rum Festival this October. It is the only Caribbean island featured on the tour schedule.

The Nigerian performer, who has taken the world by storm with her hit songs ‘Rush’, ‘Bloody Samaritan’ and others, recently celebrated her birthday with friends in Barbados. Now she is returning to take the stage at the island’s famous Festival which runs from October 19-22, 2023.

Posting the tour schedule on her Instagram profile, Ayra Starr stated “It’s my first headline tourrrrr!!! (sic) I’ve been touring around the world, opening for other artists, opening stages at festivals, now it’s an Ayra Starr show!”

Food, rum and vibes

Ayra Starr will perform at Liquid Gold Feast, the red carpet finale of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, which takes place on Sunday, October 22. She will perform alongside other top local acts for an unforgettable musical and cultural display to end the Festival in style.

Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Aprille Thomas, said that the inclusion of an international star performer was a strategic move to elevate the 12-year-old Festival. “Ayra Starr is one of afrobeats’ leading stars and having her add the Barbados Food and Rum Festival to her World Tour, signals to the world that Barbados is operating at a high standard. We are already known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, and now we are focusing on taking it a step further, by infusing top international musical influences with our own local and regional talent.” Thomas added that the Festival weekend promises good food, rum and vibes with a range of activities for every appetite.

Signature Events

The full schedule of activities from October 19-22 includes seven signature events:

1. Oistins Under the Stars (Thursday, October 19th)– A fish fry which fuses Bajan cuisine and local entertainment.

2. Chef Classics (Friday, October 20th) – Intimate cooking demos with world-renowned chefs Anne Burrell of the USA, Shelina Permalloo of the UK and Juan Diego Vanegas of Colombia.

3. Rum Route (Friday, October 20th) – A unique experience to learn more about Barbados’ rum heritage in a moving party bus.

4. Rise & Rum: Breakfast Party (Saturday, October 21st) – The premium all-inclusive breakfast sunrise beach party.

5. Bajan Fair (Saturday, October 21st) – A new family-friendly event filled with non-stop fun and laughter.

6. Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition (Saturday, October 21st) – The most anticipated culinary showdown of top local aspiring chefs ages 16-21.

7. Liquid Gold Feast (Sunday, October 22nd ) – An ultra premium all-inclusive gala featuring the best local and international entertainment, delectable food and exquisite cocktails.

Liquid Gold Feast featuring Ayra Starr

Apart from the vocal stylings of Ayra Starr, patrons at Liquid Gold Feast will enjoy the delights of six award-winning Barbadian chefs and five mixologists who will serve up a sumptuous feast of a variety of local dishes paired with delicious rum cocktails.

Tickets for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival are available at www.foodandrum.com