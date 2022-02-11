Washington Avenue Caribbean Heritage Music Series Celebrates Jamaica

[MIAMI BEACH] – An authentic celebration of music, art, cuisine, and the history of the Caribbean Islands comes to Washington Ave in Miami Beach.

The Music Series commemorates the true experience of the islands and will occur the third Saturday of each month starting February 26th and leading up to the Caribbean Heritage Festival on June 18th & 19th.

On February 26th, The Washington Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) will highlight the taste and sounds of Jamaica.

Cultural Experience

Guests will enjoy an authentic cultural experience of arts and craft vendors and, authentic Jamaican cuisine. Additionally, a live Reggae band Roze Heytz, legendary Dancehall DJ Dutty Dex, world renowned dancehall group The Ravers and more.

Celebrate the rich history and culture of Jamaica. Especially, as we also acknowledge their 60th Year of Independence, known as the Diamond Jubilee. Admission is Free.