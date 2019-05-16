Haitian Heritage Month Spotlight: Dr. Lynn Labrousse Creates Change for Women’s Infertility

Haitian Physician, Dr. Lynn Labrousse Launches Holistic Product Line, Fey Essence

MIAMI – Dr. Lynn Labrousse, a Haitian Miami-based female Chiropractor with a PhD. in Biomedical Science, launches Fey Essence.

Fey Essence includes herbal remedies to naturally support women’s womb and reproductive health particularly when combined with her in-house manual, acupuncture, and chiropractic treatments.

The official product launch event is free to the public and will take place on Thursday, May 23rd, from 5pm-8pm, at 17101 NE 6th Ave., North Miami, FL 33162. RSVP is REQUIRED to attend.

Guests will learn about Fey Essence brand and its natural benefits to women all around the world. Attendees are encouraged to visit the official website FeyEssence to enter to win $1,250 in customized treatments and 20% off event pricing.

After a ten-year battle with infertility and multiple miscarriages, Dr. Lynn Labrousse created Fey Essence to tackle the problems of infertility and other reproductive issues in women.

Within the brand, she infuses her manual therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic care with earthy teas and steams to help increase a woman’s chance of creating life. Knowing that some female conditions of the womb bring pelvic pain, she uses essential oils and special pain relief sprays to ease and eliminate discomfort.

Along with the products and treatments, Dr. Labrousse knows first-hand, just how important it is to have emotional support and access to information.

Therefore, there will also be a Facebook closed group, instructional videos, YouTube demonstrations, and a journal with affirmations and mindfulness exercises for women who are embarking upon their own Fey Essence journeys.

Fey Essence founder, Dr. Lynn Labrousse is excited to help women who are suffering from infertility, uterine fibroid, endometriosis, painful periods and other reproductive issues.

According to the CDC, 10% of women (6.1 million women) in the United States are infertile, and 25% of those infertile couples have no explanation for why there are unable to conceive. The statistics are just as staggering for other reproductive health conditions that Fey Essence supports: 40% of infertile women have blocked tubes; over 11% of women of child bearing age have endometriosis and 30% of women have fibroids by the age of 35.

“Fey Essence helped me when conventional medicine failed,” said Dr. Lynn Labrousse. “My hope is that through my losses and ultimately my win, I can help other women find good health, improved quality of life and motherhood. I would like them to all become Fey Essence Women – Fruitful, Courageous and Bold,” she added.

To RSVP for the launch event, receive a free Fey Essence consultation, and/or learn more about the product line visit click here.